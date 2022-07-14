ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The great realignment

By Josh Kraushaar
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shifts in the demographics of the two parties' supporters — taking place before our eyes — are arguably the biggest political story of our time. The big picture: Republicans are becoming more working class and a little more multiracial. Democrats are becoming more elite and a little more...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine

House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Economy#National Polls#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Gop#Hispanics#Dems#Nbc News#House
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Walmart
MSNBC

Some on the right want to change the definition of ‘abortion’

As difficult as the debate over reproductive rights has been for many years, there was at least unanimity on what an abortion is: To have an abortion is to terminate an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. People could argue about laws, limits, and morality, but everyone could at least agree on this basic definition.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

We’re Not Prepared for What MAGA Brownshirts Will Do in 2024

The latest Jan. 6 Committee hearing revealed the incestuous relationship between violent militias, extremists, and Trump’s inner circle—whose decision to march to the U.S. Capitol was deliberate, premeditated, and planned. The committee showed a draft tweet in which Trump wrote, “I will be making a Big Speech at...
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Hispanics drift away from the party of abortion, gun control, and Jan. 6

It's not every day that a politician's gaffe perfectly encapsulates his or her party's growing separation from a community that has been a vital part of its electoral coalition. But Dr. Jill Biden made exactly such a misstep on Tuesday when she said Hispanics in the United States were as "distinct as the bogidas of the Bronx" (meaning to say "bodegas") and as " unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mother Jones

From Texas to Arizona, the GOP Border “Invasion” Argument Keeps Getting Crazier

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. During a press conference on July 5, several county officials from Texas gathered to pray, read the Pledge of Allegiance, and issue a declaration stating they were under a migrant “invasion.” Among the local leaders and county judges present was the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, who referred to the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers when denouncing an “influx of pedophiles, convicted murderers, drug dealers, and gang members” and warning about “bailouts” ahead of kids returning to school.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Democrats' Manchin rage

Democrats are publicly fuming that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) can't be trusted and has doubled-crossed them yet again on Build Back Better. But privately, they're taking him at his word that he's still committed to working with them to lower prescription drug prices. Why it matters: Party leaders are moving...
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

The consequences of abortion bans for people who don't want one are growing

Every July, thousands of newly minted doctors begin their residency training programs across the United States. This year, a time that is usually filled with excitement and anticipation — the thrill of new ID badges that say “physician” and fresh, long white coats — will now collide with an incredibly tumultuous political landscape that will impact generations of physicians. In some states, it will also affect the at least 1 in 4 women who, before Roe v. Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court, were likely to have an induced abortion during their reproductive years.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Are Losing Their Base and Not Because of Taco Gaffes

Democrats are in serious trouble, as we’re in the midst of witnessing a once-unthinkable shift in American political demographics. And despite first lady Jill Biden channeling her husband’s proclivity for public gaffes, her recent embarrassing comparison of Latinos to “tacos” is not the reason Hispanics are fleeing the party in droves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Trump's fundraising falls in first half of 2022

Former President Donald Trump raised about $36 million in the first half of 2022, the lowest amount since he left the White House, the Washington Post reports, citing federal filings. The big picture: This places Trump behind another potential contender in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R),...
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
45K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy