Ohio State has played Clemson in football only five times. A short series, yet each game is loaded with interest. Three of the five have taken place as part of the College Football Playoff – all in the semifinal round. The series record was 4-0 in the Tigers’ favor when Justin Fields, Chris Olave, and Trey Sermon took them down, 49-28, in the 2020 CFP. Did that victory do the trick, or are the Buckeyes still cursed by some bad Clemson Tigers juju?

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO