POLKTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – An elderly couple was injured in a one vehicle rollover accident on I-96 in Ottawa County’s Polkton Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a KIA Telluride driven by a 75-year-old man from Belmont was westbound on I-96 at the 18 mile marker around 11:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway. It collided with the median barrier and overturned. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO