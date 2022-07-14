Man taken to the hospital after stabbing at east Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times at an east Tulsa apartment early Thursday morning.

Tulsa police responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments near 17th and South Memorial and found a man stabbed several times, Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Snow said.

Snow said the stabbing likely started in the parking lot and moved inside one of the apartments.

The man was taken to the hospital were he’s expected to recover, Snow said.

The stabbing victim was being uncooperative with police, Snow said.

No arrests have been made.

