Experts question the FDA's COVID booster strategy ahead of autumn

By Rob Stein
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

When summer ends, we begin the third autumn of the pandemic. The virus spreads more in cooler weather, and many people have stopped taking precautions. But for those who do, the United States is preparing a fall vaccine booster campaign. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Good morning....

Connecticut Public

Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other agencies responding to the outbreak said more help is on the way. Testing capacity will increase from 6,000 tests a week to 70,000. And by the middle of next year, the U.S. expects to have 7 million vaccine doses.
Connecticut Public

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
INDUSTRY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

