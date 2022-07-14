ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to solve the nation's housing shortage

By Chris Arnold
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Home prices are up more than 30% over the past couple of years, which feels great if you own a home. But if you're trying to break into the housing market, it's not good at all. Supply and demand seem to drive this because not many houses are available. So what...

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

