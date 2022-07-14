ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation hit a new high last month. Here's how it's changing life in the U.S.

 4 days ago

You know how you're not supposed to be driving with things in your hands, you're supposed to be driving hands free? You're not supposed to juggle your phone at the same time because it's unsafe to do two things at once. The Federal Reserve is assigned to do two things at...

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
