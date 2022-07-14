LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

DARRA TANNER: 4 to 8 p.m. July 14, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

PATRICK RAMEY: 5 to 8 p.m. July 14, 1916 Irish Pub, 2900 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-834-2326. https://www.1916irishpub.com/

DAVID BRIMER: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Cypresswood Pub Patio, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

LAKELAND FOOD TRUCK RALLY: 6 to 9 p.m. second Thursdays, Historic Munn Park, downtown Lakeland. Free admission. 20-plus food trucks. Dog- and family-friendly. 863-510-9723. www.tbftr.com. https://www.facebook.com/LakelandFoodTruckRally/

DAYGLO RED SOLO: 6 to 9 p.m. July 14, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

ADRIANNE: 6 to 10 p.m. July 14, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/

"GREASE:" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through July 31, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. July 17, July 23, July 24, July 30 and July 31 at 2:30 p.m. July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Mainstage, Theatre Winter Haven, West Entrance of the Chain O’ Lakes Park, 210 SW Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, $36 adults; $33 students; $18 city employees with ID. Tickets online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php (add $1.50 fee), Box Office 863-294-7469, email tickets@TheatreWinterHaven.com. https://theatrewinterhaven.com/

Friday, July 15

JON CORNEAL AND COMPADRES: songs and stories, noon to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Hillcrest Coffee, 119 Hillcrest St., Lakeland, no cover. Donation based entry; artists receive 100% of donations. https://www.facebook.com/hillcrestcoffee/

LAKELAND CRUISERS CLASSIC CAR CLUB SHOW: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Lakeland Town Center (formerly Searstown), 997 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland. Free registration for all classic cars and trucks. Trophies and door prizes every week. https://www.facebook.com/Lakelandcruisers/

GENE EANETT: 5 to 9 p.m. July 15, 1916 Irish Pub, 2900 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-834-2326. https://www.1916irishpub.com/

TYLER DUSEK: 5 to 9 p.m. July 15, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

THE BROKE: 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, Cypresswood Pub, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

SISTER MISTER: 6 to 9:30 p.m. July 15, The Twisted Prop Bar & Grille, 615 SW Seventh St., Winter Haven. Free. 863-293-1937. https://www.facebook.com/The-Twisted-Prop-Bar-Grille-373874553411565/

FROSTPROOF JAMBOREE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 15, 19, 29, Ramon Theater, 11 E. Wall St., Frostproof. $10. Runs weekly alternating Tuesday one week and Friday the next. Featuring the Jammers Blind, Crippled, and Crazy Band. Concessions available; no outside containers. 863-635-7222, www.ramontheater.com.

WOMEN IN HIP-HOP: Hip-Hop: Then, Now and In Between Part 3, 7 to 9 p.m. July 15, Historic Ritz Theatre, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven. $10. https://centralfloridatix.com/events/women-in-hip-hop-hip-hop-then-now-and-in-between-part-3-7-29-2022/tickets. 863-937-1414, https://www.facebook.com/theritzwinterhaven/

"NO TIME TO DIE:" 7 to 9:45 p.m. July 15, Gem Theater, 110 NW First Ave., Mulberry. $5. 863-354-6570. https://gemtheatermulberry.org/. https://www.facebook.com/GEMTheaterMulberry/

THE SUBHARMONICS: 7 to 10 p.m. July 15, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

BANJOE STEVE: 7 to 10 p.m. July 15, Federal Bar Lakeland, 124 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-816-3968, https://www.facebook.com/federalbarlakeland/

RYAN JOYCE: 7 to 10 p.m. July 15, Duke's Brewhouse, 1708 SE Sixth St., Winter Haven. Free. https://www.facebook.com/Dukebrewhousewinterhaven/

NOSTALGIA: 7 to 11 p.m. July 15, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/

SUPER NOVA: 7 to 11 p.m. July 15, Duke's Brewhouse, 4960 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. https://www.facebook.com/DukeBrewhouseLakeland/

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE — THE WHO "WHO’S NEXT:" 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 15, RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland. $44-$34. 863-834-8111, www.rpfundingcenter.com. https://www.facebook.com/rpfundingcenter

SPANKIN' SADIE: 8 p.m. to midnight, July 15, Apple Lounge & Grill, 2803 Recker Highway, Winter Haven. Free. 863-291-0340, https://www.facebook.com/appleloungewinterhaven/

JASON BONTRAGER JAZZ TRIO: 9 p.m. to midnight, July 15, Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. Alex Belliveau, trombone; Jason Bontrager, piano; Kevin Kesler, bass. 863-210-5327. http://lakelandloft.com/, https://www.facebook.com/LakelandLoft/

Saturday, July 16

KAMI & GILBERT: 9 a.m. to noon, July 16, Haven Coffee Roasters, 140 SW Third St., Winter Haven. 863-251-9619. https://www.facebook.com/HavenCoffeeRoaster/

THE FANCY FLEA LAKELAND — VINTAGE MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16, RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland. Admission is $6 for adults, kids under 12 free. Free parking. Jewelry, gifts, handmade soaps, vintage furniture and so much more. More than 100 vendors. Vendor application available www.fancyflea.net

AKIEM ESDAILE: 1 to 4 p.m. July 16, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

RANDY SULLENS: 1 to 5 p.m. July 16, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/.

RAY GURKA: 2 to 5 p.m. July 16, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

CLASSIC ROCK LEGACY PRESENTS ABBEY ROAD: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 16, Historic Ritz Theatre, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven. $25. https://centralfloridatix.com/events/classic-rock-legacy-presents-abbey-road-7-23-2022/tickets. 863-937-1414, https://www.facebook.com/theritzwinterhaven/

WIDOWS, WIDOWERS and SINGLES CLUB: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 16, Bob Evans, 3130 N. U.S. 98, Lakeland. Cost of meal, reservations required by 6 p.m. July 14. Call Donna, 717-434-4039, leave message.

FRANKIE RAYE DUO: 5 to 9 p.m. July 16, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

BUENA (BIRTHDAY) BLOCK PARTY: 5 to 10 p.m. July 16, Downtown Lakeland, Kentucky Avenue in front of Munn Park. Free. 60-plus makers, artists, and food and beverage pop-ups from all around Central Florida. Live music performance by Firelight Reggae and DJ beats by T. Couture. Special appearances by Chain of Skates and Local Motive Dance. RSVP to get a free Buena Market sticker. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/373415504827. Co-host Downtown Lakeland.

RED HOT ROOSTER FULL BAND: 6 to 9 p.m. July 16, Cypresswood Pub, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

JAY TAYLOR: 6 to 10 p.m. July 16, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

THE SOUND MACHINES: 7 to 10 p.m. July 16, Federal Bar Lakeland, 124 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-816-3968, https://www.facebook.com/federalbarlakeland/

EVIL BILL & THE STRUGGLE BUS: 7 to 10 p.m. July 16, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

SPANKIN' SADIE: 7 to 11 p.m. July 16, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/

CABANA DOGS: 7 to 11 p.m. July 16, Duke's Brewhouse, 4960 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. https://www.facebook.com/DukeBrewhouseLakeland/

BIG TIME JUKE BOX: 7 to 11 p.m. July 16, Duke's Brewhouse, 1708 SE Sixth St., Winter Haven. Free. https://www.facebook.com/Dukebrewhousewinterhaven/

FREETIME JAZZ QUARTET: 9 p.m. to midnight, July 16, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. Rick Runion, saxophone; Jody Marsh, piano; Manny Patino, bass, Louis Nagy, drums. 863-210-5327. https://www.facebook.com/LakelandLoft/

Sunday, July 17

MICKENZIE PEISHER: noon to 4 p.m. July 17, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

MELISSA LEE: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 17, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

GREG REDDING: 2 to 5 p.m. July 17, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

CLASSIC FILMS: "Gypsy," 2 to 4:25 p.m. July 17, Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

OAKLEE MUSIC: 2 to 6 p.m. July 17, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/

JASON GREEN: 5 to 8 p.m. July 17, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

BLUE COLLAR BAND: 6 to 10 p.m. July 17, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/

Monday, July 18

CHEAP FUEL: 4 to 8 p.m. July 18, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

CLASSIC FILMS: "The Nutty Professor," 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. July 18, Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Dinner & a Movie Lite $12; movie only $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

Tuesday, July 19

JOEY KIRKLAND: 4 to 8 p.m. July 19, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

FROSTPROOF JAMBOREE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19, Ramon Theater, 11 E. Wall St., Frostproof. $10. Featuring the Jammers Blind, Crippled, and Crazy Band. Concessions available; no outside containers. 863-635-7222, www.ramontheater.com.

MOLLY'S OPEN MIC: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays, Molly McHugh's Irish Pub, 111 S. Kentucky Ave., Lakeland, free. 863-686-6231. https://www.facebook.com/MollyMcHughIrishPub/

Wednesday, July 20

ANDY SHREEVE: 4 to 8 p.m. July 20, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

JAY TAYLOR: 6 to 8 p.m. July 20, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

OPEN MIC: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, doors open 5 p.m.; sign-up 6 p.m., Laugh Out Lounge, 19 NW Third St., Winter Haven. Free and $2 off all adult beverages. www.winterhavenlol.com, https://www.facebook.com/LaughoutLoungeWH.

JIM N JUDY’S BIG ASS JAM: 7 to 11 p.m., Wednesdays, Jessie's Lounge, 118 SW Third St., Winter Haven, 863-298-9815, https://www.facebook.com/JessiesLive/

OPEN MIC: 8 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesdays, The Pink Piano, 1015 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-937-8885, https://www.thepinkpiano.club/, https://www.facebook.com/Thepinkpiano1/

Thursday, July 21

RICK LANGOLF: 4 to 8 p.m. July 21, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

DAVID BRIMER: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Cypresswood Pub Patio, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

MELISSA LEE: 5 to 8 p.m. July 21, 1916 Irish Pub, 2900 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-834-2326. https://www.1916irishpub.com/

HART: 6 to 9 p.m. July 21, w/Cob & Pen Pop Up and Genesis Caribbean, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

CLASSIC FILMS: "Diner," 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. July 21, Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Dinner & a Movie Lite $12; movie only $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

Friday, July 22

JON CORNEAL AND COMPADRES: songs and stories, noon to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Hillcrest Coffee, 119 Hillcrest St., Lakeland, no cover. Donation based entry; artists receive 100% of donations. https://www.facebook.com/hillcrestcoffee/

JAY TAYLOR: 1 to 5 p.m. July 22, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

LAKELAND CRUISERS CLASSIC CAR CLUB SHOW: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Lakeland Town Center (formerly Searstown), 997 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland. Free registration for all classic cars and trucks. Trophies and door prizes every week. https://www.facebook.com/Lakelandcruisers/

CRISTI MASSEY: 5 to 9 p.m. July 22, 1916 Irish Pub, 2900 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-834-2326. https://www.1916irishpub.com/

JT TEIS: 5 to 9 p.m. July 22, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

BRADEN CRAWFORD: 6 to 9 p.m. July 22, Cypresswood Pub, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

DARRA TANNER: 6 to 10 p.m. July 22, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

BITTERSWEET BAND: 7 to 10 p.m. July 22, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

SWAN CITY JAZZ PROJECT: 7 to 10 p.m. July 22, Wales Pointe, 207 E. Park Ave., Lake Wales. Free. Jody Marsh, keys; Rick Runion, saxophone; Philip Booth, bassist; Louie Nagy, drums. Jazz, funky stuff, Latin jazz, blues and more. Presented by Wales Pointe and Swan City Jazz Project. https://www.facebook.com/SwanCityJazzProject

KEITH ROBINETTE: 7 to 10 p.m. July 22, Federal Bar Lakeland, 124 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-816-3968, https://www.facebook.com/federalbarlakeland/

THE HEADBANG: 7 to 11 p.m. July 22, Apple Lounge & Grill, 2803 Recker Highway, Winter Haven. Free. 863-291-0340, https://www.facebook.com/appleloungewinterhaven/

RED HOT ROOSTERS: 7 to 11 p.m. July 22, Duke's Brewhouse, 4960 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. https://www.facebook.com/DukeBrewhouseLakeland/

BRYAN JAMES BAND: 7 to 11 p.m. July 22, Duke's Brewhouse, 1708 SE Sixth St., Winter Haven. Free. https://www.facebook.com/Dukebrewhousewinterhaven/

CLASSIC FILMS: "Lawrence of Arabia," 7:30 to 11:10 p.m. July 22, Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

DAN SIGNOR: 9 to 11:45 p.m. July 22, The Pink Piano, 1015 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. $8 cover. 863-937-8885. https://www.facebook.com/Thepinkpiano1/

TREY CROSS JAZZ TRIO: 9 p.m. to midnight, July 22, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. Justin Steger, vibes; David Venegas, bass; Trey Cross, drums. 863-210-5327. https://www.facebook.com/LakelandLoft/

Saturday, July 23

BROOKE CRAMER: 9 a.m. to noon July 23, Haven Coffee Roasters, 140 SW Third St., Winter Haven. 863-251-9619. https://www.facebook.com/HavenCoffeeRoaster/

JOHNNY DEBT: 1 to 4 p.m. July 23, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

GREG FUENTES: 2 to 5 p.m. July 23, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

FOLEY & BURNS: 2 to 6 p.m. July 23, Apple Lounge & Grill, 2803 Recker Highway, Winter Haven. Free. 863-291-0340, https://www.facebook.com/appleloungewinterhaven/

WIDOWS, WIDOWERS and SINGLES CLUB: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 23, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, 3700 Lakeside Village, Lakeland. Cost of meal, reservations required by 6 p.m. July 21. Call Donna, 717-434-4039, leave message.

JUSTIN GRIMES: 5 to 9 p.m. July 23, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

NOAN PARTLY DUO: 6 to 9 p.m. July 23, Cypresswood Pub, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, 1099 Clubhouse Road, Winter Haven. Free. 863-326-9506. https://www.facebook.com/cypresswoodpub/

EKLECTIK HAZE: 6 to 10 p.m. July 23, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

"HULAS AND HOMICIDE:" 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 23, doors open at 6:15 p.m., Ramon Theater, 11 E. Wall St., Frostproof. $20. Includes coffee and dessert. Guests may bring snacks and beverages. 863-635-7222, info@ramontheater.com, www.ramontheater.com.

"MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING:" Dinner and a Movie - 7 to 9 p.m. July 23, doors open 6:30 p.m., Gem Theater, 110 NW First Ave., Mulberry. $18. centralfloridatix.com/events/dinner-and-a-movie-my-big-fat-greek-wedding-7-23-2022. Features Greek fare. 863-354-6570. https://gemtheatermulberry.org/. https://www.facebook.com/GEMTheaterMulberry/

SPITFIRE: 7 to 10 p.m. July 23, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

THE JOHN GONZALEZ BAND: 7 to 10 p.m. July 23, Federal Bar Lakeland, 124 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-816-3968, https://www.facebook.com/federalbarlakeland/

SOUL 2 EARTH: 7 to 10 p.m. July 23, Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar, 1006 SW Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-662-5948, https://www.facebook.com/TannersLakeside/

LANNY Z: 7 to 10 p.m. July 23, Duke's Brewhouse, 1708 SE Sixth St., Winter Haven. Free. https://www.facebook.com/Dukebrewhousewinterhaven/

SONS OF THE SOUTH: 7 to 11 p.m. July 23, Duke's Brewhouse, 4960 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. https://www.facebook.com/DukeBrewhouseLakeland/

CLASSIC FILMS: "Suspicion," 7:30 to 9:10 p.m. July 23, Polk Theatre, 121 South Florida Ave., Lakeland. $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

FREETIME JAZZ QUARTET: 9 p.m. to midnight, July 23, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland. Free. Rick Runion, saxophone; Jody Marsh, piano; Manny Patino, bass, Louis Nagy, drums. 863-210-5327. https://www.facebook.com/LakelandLoft/

Sunday, July 24

JOHN ALLEN JAMES: noon to 3 p.m. July 24, Craft + Kitchen, 3234 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. Free. 863-455-9555. https://www.facebook.com/cklakeland.

RANDY SULLENS: noon to 4 p.m. July 24, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

KIMI TORTUGA: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 24, Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Free. 813-752-9100, www.keelandcurleywinery.com

CLASSIC FILMS: "Singin' in the Rain," 2 to 3:45 p.m. July 24, Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. $5. 863-682-7553. https://www.polktheatre.org/calendar.

MIKE MONTS DE OCA: 2 to 5 p.m. July 24, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland. Free. 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/

FREE WHISKEY LIVE: 2 to 6 p.m. July 24, Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar, 1006 SW Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Free. 863-662-5948, https://www.facebook.com/TannersLakeside/

BLAKE FREE: 5 to 8 p.m. July 24, Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood, 3100 Canal Road, Lake Wales. Free. 863-439-2031. https://www.cherrypocket.com/

Send entertainment events to features@theledger.com. For more events, visit The Ledger's online calendar at https://www.theledger.com/calendar