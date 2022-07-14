The Open 2022: Ian Poulter sinks huge eagle putt on the ninth hole

Tiger Woods isn't the only golf legend who had a rough day at St Andrews this week. Phil Mickelson not only missed the cut at The Open, but made some embarrassing history in the process. Last year Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at the ripe age of...
Cameron Smith said to win the historic 150th Open Championship at St Andrews was "unbelievable", but then did not rule out joining the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The 28-year-old won his first major at the Old Course in Scotland on Sunday. But when asked about rumours linking him with...
The opening day of County Championship games between Gloucestershire and Hampshire, and Northants and Lancashire on Tuesday have been shortened due to the red extreme heat warning. Play will finish at 16:30 BST instead of 18:00 in the "interest of spectator and player welfare". They will still start play at...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is amazing. The 100m is arguably the most difficult event to repeat as champion, and she's done it five times. Her longevity is extremely...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) American sprinter Fred Kerley made a "statement" in clocking 9.79 seconds in his 100m heat at the World Championships, says Michael Johnson. The Olympic silver medallist...
Comments / 0