Two northern New Jersey men charged in shooting of tax driver amid robbery
By Vin Ebenau
4 days ago
Two men from northern New Jersey stepped into the courtroom for the first recently to answer for their roles in the shooting of a taxi cab driver amid a robbery back in May, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Naeem Jackson, 22, of East Orange, and Walter Williams-Lang,...
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
A woman reportedly pulled out her "white privilege card" during a traffic stop in Alaska. Mimi Israelah said she was pulled over for weaving and couldn't find her license, the AP reported. The officers who responded are under investigation following the incident. Police in Anchorage, Alaska are investigating a viral...
Kodak Black was arrested in Florida for drug-related felonies Friday, according to Miami Herald. The rapper was pulled over for an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." Police said they found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone and a total...
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began on Monday, the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members, and is only contesting his sentence. Jurors must decide whether he gets death or life without parole. The seven-man, five-woman panel, backed up by 10 alternates, was sworn in ahead of opening statements. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz was expected to highlight Cruz’s brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots. About 50 family members of the victims were in the courtroom, sitting together in a roped off section. It wasn’t clear if anyone, aside from his defense lawyers, was there to support Cruz. The trial for the former Stoneman Douglas student, expected to last about four months, was supposed to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights delayed it.
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors on Monday will finally begin hearing evidence against Nikolas Cruz, more than four years after the scrawny former student murdered 17 students and staffers and wounded 17 others in a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. The 12-person jury won’t have to decide...
