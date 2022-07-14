Two northern New Jersey men charged in shooting of tax driver amid robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began on Monday, the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members, and is only contesting his sentence. Jurors must decide whether he gets death or life without parole. The seven-man, five-woman panel, backed up by 10 alternates, was sworn in ahead of opening statements. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz was expected to highlight Cruz’s brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots. About 50 family members of the victims were in the courtroom, sitting together in a roped off section. It wasn’t clear if anyone, aside from his defense lawyers, was there to support Cruz. The trial for the former Stoneman Douglas student, expected to last about four months, was supposed to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights delayed it.

