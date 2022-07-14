ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Police plead with barricaded man to come out of North Providence home

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A standoff in North Providence has continued into Thursday morning, where police said a man barricaded himself and a woman in a home. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, North Providence police responded to Stephanie Drive after shots were fired outside of the home....

www.abc6.com

