Ithaca, NY

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

whcuradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

TCAT proposing fall service reductions by 20%

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service is being reduced this fall by about 20-percent. Scot Vanderpool is the transit agency’s general manager. He tells us recruitment and retainment of drivers and mechanics is a big problem. Another reason: some buses are currently off the road. TCAT is holding...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Main Street shops in Cortland stay open despite road work

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Main Street in Cortland is undergoing construction, but businesses remain open. Bob Haight with the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce encourages people to stop by. He says NYSEG has been cooperative with construction. Road work will continue for the next several months. FULL INTERVIEW: Bob...
CORTLAND, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Police Road Blocks Continue From Overnight Situation In Oneonta

UPDATE evening of 7/17: After resolving an "incident" of unknown nature, New York State Police reopened State Route 7 in the town of Oneonta surrounding a residence at the bottom of Emmons Hill Road. According to a release, police say no injuries were sustained during the 23-hour situation and that more details regarding this will be released later today as the investigation continues.
ONEONTA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
Cortland, NY
Society
City
Cortland, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Senior Center Hub reopens in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County’s Senior Center Hub is back operational. Legislative Chair Kevin Fitch says it was closed for inspections. He says a recent addition is transportation. The hub is located at Cortland’s Crescent Commons. It provides health screenings, nutrition counseling, and interactive games.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Assault Near W End Of Ithaca Commons

On Saturday at about 1:11 AM, Ithaca Police Officers working the overnight shift responded to an assault near the West End of the Ithaca Commons. The victim was found laying on the ground, having been knocked unconscious, and was bleeding heavily from a head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life threatening.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

IPD searching for two suspects in Commons assault

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is looking for two suspects after an assault took place on the Ithaca Commons on Saturday night. On July 17, at about 1:11AM, IPD stated that officers working an overnight shift arrived at the West End of the Commons, responding to an assault. A victim was found laying on the ground “bleeding heavily” from a head wound. They were transported to a local hospital, but IPD added that the injuries are not “life threatening.”
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Taking in the sights and sounds of the Syracuse Nationals

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Thousands of people come from all over to see some of the most unique cars in the country. Lynn Shedd, her life partner, and her puppies, Sugar and Spice traveled all the way from Massachusetts to see all the cars in the Syracuse Nationals. “This stays with me, it does, it just stays with me,” said Shedd. “Watching the people and how much they enjoy it and I love to see the younger people loving these cars because I would hate to see this die.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Former food factory in Syracuse now home to 40 new apartments (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development team has turned a more than century old industrial building in Syracuse’s Franklin Square into 40 new apartments. Developers Joe Gehm, Mark Lane, Al Palermo and Tim Lynn are putting the finishing touches on the apartments at the historic Merrell Soule building at 600 N. Franklin St. The team has invested $20 million into the development.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Glass House Fire in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire broke out in Elmira Heights, early this morning, at approximately 3:35 a.m. The Glass House, a local tavern, was engulfed in flames at 135 Prescott Avenue. The back of the building, along with its parking garage, are the most damaged areas on the property.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Three charged with motorcycle theft in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Arrests made for motorcycle theft in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Court Street around 6:45 am for a report of three masked men pushing a motorcycle into a box truck. Officers found two bikes in the truck, one of which was confirmed stolen. Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman are all charged with felony possession of stolen property. Walsh was released on his own recognizance. McCaffery was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $5,000/$10,000 bail/bond due to multiple warrants. Vincent Freeman is being held in Tompkins County Jail without bail.
ITHACA, NY
informnny.com

Camden woman charged with assault

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Camden in Oneida County is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the village. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to The Good Life Tavern located at 69 Main Street in the village of Camden on July 13. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Portner determined that 26-year-old Samantha L. Russell from Taberg and another female were involved in a verbal argument that became physical.
CAMDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Reaches Agreement With Yates to House Inmates

The Seneca County Jail will soon be a little less crowded. The county has signed a contract with Yates County to house some of their inmates in Penn Yan due to overcrowding at the Romulus jail. The Finger Lakes Times reports Yates County will receive 85 dollars per day for male inmates and 95 dollars per day for female inmates from Seneca County.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Man suffers head wound in Saturday assault on the Commons

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca are searching for two Black men after an early morning assault. Authorities say they found the victim around 1:10 Saturday morning laying on the ground near the west end of the Commons with a bloody head wound. He was unconscious. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

West Elmira Police: Keep your cars locked

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and free of valuable items after several thefts last night. The West Elmira Police Department responded to several thefts from vehicles between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on July 15. Police said the larcenies took place on several side streets south of West Water Street near the border with the City of Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested, Resists Arrest in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
WATERLOO, NY

