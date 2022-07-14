Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Thousands of people come from all over to see some of the most unique cars in the country. Lynn Shedd, her life partner, and her puppies, Sugar and Spice traveled all the way from Massachusetts to see all the cars in the Syracuse Nationals. “This stays with me, it does, it just stays with me,” said Shedd. “Watching the people and how much they enjoy it and I love to see the younger people loving these cars because I would hate to see this die.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO