The FREE event will be held at Wilmington William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to join with the Delaware Office of Defense Services and other community partners in announcing a FREE expungement event and employment fair at Wilmington’s William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, 501 North Madison Street, on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register for a one-on-one appointment with an attorney here. Free food will also be provided.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO