The state of adoption in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly four years ago, Bill Lee startled political insiders when the first-time political candidate survived a bruising and crowded $45 million GOP primary for Tennessee governor. He cruised to win the top elected state seat a few months later. Now, the Republican businessman is enjoying a drastically different race for reelection, with much more breathing room. Despite criticisms from within his own party, Democrats, and advocates from multiple sides of the political spectrum, Lee faces no challengers in the August GOP primary. The state Republican Party booted two lesser-known opponents off the ballot. That means he’ll likely sail to the November general election in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the highest elected offices for more than 15 years. He’ll face whoever wins the Democratic primary, where the candidates include physician Jason Martin, Memphis councilmember JB Smiley Jr. and community advocate Carnita Atwater.
Comments / 1