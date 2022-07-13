ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The state of adoption in Tennessee

wpln.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, some supporters of the ruling presented adoption as an alternative solution to unwanted pregnancies. A photo of a couple holding a sign that read, “We will adopt your baby” went viral. While...

wpln.org

Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections

A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing […] The post Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Memphis schools chief suspended during investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The largest school district in Tennessee has placed its superintendent on paid leave while an outside attorney investigates allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, officials said. The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to take the actions during a special called meeting, news outlets reported. Board chair Michelle McKissack said legal counsel recommended Superintendent Joris Ray be placed on paid leave during the investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III. Two deputy superintendents will assume Ray’s responsibilities, McKissack said. The investigation stems from allegations made in divorce proceedings between Ray and his wife, who is also a school district employee. A board resolution says it took action “to review the allegations to determine whether Superintendent Ray, during his tenure as Superintendent, engaged in relationships with District employees violative of MSCS policies.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters can begin casting ballots Friday in Tennessee’s Aug. 4 primary election as candidates compete to win their party’s nomination for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Some local counties will also have judicial elections, ballot initiatives and district attorney races. Here’s a...
The Associated Press

After 1st term, Gov. Lee unopposed in GOP primary election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly four years ago, Bill Lee startled political insiders when the first-time political candidate survived a bruising and crowded $45 million GOP primary for Tennessee governor. He cruised to win the top elected state seat a few months later. Now, the Republican businessman is enjoying a drastically different race for reelection, with much more breathing room. Despite criticisms from within his own party, Democrats, and advocates from multiple sides of the political spectrum, Lee faces no challengers in the August GOP primary. The state Republican Party booted two lesser-known opponents off the ballot. That means he’ll likely sail to the November general election in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the highest elected offices for more than 15 years. He’ll face whoever wins the Democratic primary, where the candidates include physician Jason Martin, Memphis councilmember JB Smiley Jr. and community advocate Carnita Atwater.
TENNESSEE STATE

