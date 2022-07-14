Royal Intruder at Buckingham Palace Echoes Historic Security Breaches

Reality star and self-proclaimed psychic Deborah Davies believes some of the eldest members of the monarchy were wary of Meghan Markle from the start.Though none of them have ever publicly uttered a bad word about the Duchess of Sussex, the Real Housewives of Chesire alum insisted Prince Harry's aunt Princess Anne made it clear she isn't fond of the former actress."Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face," Davies dished. "She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO