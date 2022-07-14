ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Aide Falls to His Death Inside Presidential Palace

By Gerrard Kaonga
 4 days ago
An investigation is underway after Mario Castro's death inside Malacañang, the Philippines presidential...

Truth_Logic_n_Sarcasm ☯️
3d ago

Fall? Maybe, maybe not. We will see if the Philippines can get to the bottom of this with out corruptness muddying the waters. 🙏 and ❤️ to the family and friends of the victim.

Marko Polo
3d ago

that's the same thing that happens in Kuwait to the Philippina workers and now in there own country, in Kuwait the employers push them out the windows and claim that it was suicide,so did they training from the Kuwaitis on how to do that

