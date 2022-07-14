ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stuart: Only Connect creator and radio presenter dies aged 73

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Radio presenter Chris Stuart has died aged 73, the BBC has confirmed.

Stuart was best known as the creator of one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows Only Connect , which is presented by Victoria Coren Mitchell.

The Durham-born broadcasting veteran had a long history with the broadcaster, having been one of the first presenters to host on BBC Radio Wales.

Announcing Stuart’s death, the BBC’s director of unscripted Kate Phillips said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Chris Stuart, the creator and executive producer of one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows Only Connect , and previously a presenter on both BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

“He was an extremely talented and clever man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. So many people have benefited and learnt their craft from him, he leaves an incredible legacy behind.”

Stuart presented the morning programme on BBC Radio Wales for almost a decade before it was replaced by a revival of Good Morning Wales.

He also worked on BBC Radio 2 and Radio , while his production company was responsible for creating Only Connect in 2008.

The show is currently in its 17th series and sees competitors, who compete in teams, trying to find the links between seemingly random clues.

The broadcaster is survived by his wife Megan, a former editor of BBC Radio Wales and a producer on Woman’s Hour , their three children and another child from a previous marriage.

Stuart and his wife founded the independent production company Presentable in 1993 which broadcasts major events from Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and the Sydney Opera House.

The Independent

The Independent

