ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Latest: Biden, Israeli PM Lapid, meet in Jerusalem

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJx9p_0gfFqjES00

The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden 's trip to the Mideast (all times local):

JERUSALEM — U.S. President Joe Biden has begun a one-on-one meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid.

Their talks are the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the two countries.

The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation as well as their commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The commitments to Israel could hold important symbolic importance ahead of Biden’s meeting this weekend with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a regionwide alliance against Iran.

Thursday’s meeting also provides a boost to Lapid, who is Israel’s interim prime minister until elections in November. Lapid’s main opponent is the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu , and his joint appearance his Biden could help burnish his credentials as a statesman and leader.

—-

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENIN G:

Israeli politics a backdrop to Biden's visit to the Mideast

Biden to ping through Israel’s iconic spots on Mideast tour

Amid COVID worries, fist bumps for Biden — with exceptions

Six things to watch during Biden’s trip to the Middle East

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

___

WASHINGTON — The widow of Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S.-based writer killed by Saudi government agents four years ago, said Wednesday that she received a commitment that President Joe Biden will bring up the murder when he meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The crown prince, whom Biden will be meeting for the first time in Jeddah on Friday, likely approved of the killing, according to U.S. intelligence.

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, the slain writer’s widow, told Spectrum News she received assurances during a meeting with administration officials. “They said so,” she said.

A White House official said Khashoggi’s widow spoke with a senior administration official earlier this week about Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, declined to provide details of the private conversation.

— Aamer Madhani

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
The Independent

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Israel’s new prime minister paid an unannounced visit to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, threatening to unleash a harsh military response to what he described as “unacceptable” aggression by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The visit came at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah, a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

Russian cruise missiles struck villages around southern Ukraine’s port city of Odesa early Tuesday, hitting houses, a school and a community center as Russian President Vladimir Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain. Russian forces fired seven Kalibr...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Ukraine’s Zelensky sacks security chief and prosecutor in ‘treason’ purge

Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the head of the country's security service and state prosecutor, citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia, in the biggest shake-up since the war with its neighbour started.The Ukrainian president announced he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and domestic security service chief, and childhood friend, Ivan Bakanov. Both high-ranking officials were playing crucial roles in the Ukrainian response to Russia’s attack. Ms Venediktova was leading the efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes while Mr Bakanov, appointed by Mr Zelensky, was running the country’s secret services operations. The president said more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jan 6 committee member hits out at Secret Service over ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress says the Secret Service has contradicted itself in statements it made publicly and to his colleagues regarding whether text messages from the day of the attack are still accessible.The controversy arose in recent days after the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) wrote to the panel and declared that the agency had not only instigated delays in turning over materials related to January 6 but also had apparently deleted some relevant text messages after being informed of the need to hand them over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Jerusalem#Nuclear Weapon#Iran#Politics Federal#Palestinians#Saudi
The Independent

Out of wartime hiding, Ukraine's first lady makes US visit

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn introduces bill to prevent federal funds being used to pay for abortion travel expenses

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn may be in his final months in the US House, but the far-right firebrand isn’t going down quietly. Not satisfied with the end of federally-protected abortion rights thanks to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court last month, Mr Cawthorn introduced a bill last week that would prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel expenses for any American seeking abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

47 Republicans join Democrats to pass marriage equality bill in House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to protect marriage equality, a direct response to the US Supreme Court’s suggestion that it could revisit cases that affirm same-sex marriage protections in its recent decision to strike down abortion rights.All Democratic lawmakers supported the bill’s passage on 19 July, with only 47 Republicans joining in support; 157 Republicans voted against it.Democratic US Rep Ritchie Torres, among the first openly gay African American men elected to Congress, presided over the vote.The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act from 1996, which the Supreme Court ruled was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arrest of Saudi for lying to FBI shows kingdom’s reach in US

It began with a message that appeared on Danah al-Mayouf’s phone from an anonymous Instagram account — a promise to help her “crush” a $5 million lawsuit she faced from a pro-government Saudi fashion model.But, the mystery texter said, they had to meet in person.It was December 2019, a year after the killing and dismemberment of prominent U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and al-Mayouf feared possibly being kidnapped and taken back to the kingdom like others.“I can’t meet someone I don’t know,” al-Mayouf ultimately responded. “Especially with all the kidnappings and killings.”Now, she’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy