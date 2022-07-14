ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lord Frost lashes out at Mordaunt as Tory leadership race turns nasty

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y9YW_0gfFqiLj00

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost has launched a scathing attack on Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt , saying she was not up to the job when she was his deputy in talks with the EU.

Lord Frost said she lacked a grasp of the detail, was unwilling to deliver tough messages to Brussels, and that he had to ask Boris Johnson to replace her.

He said he has “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt – who is currently the international trade minister – is now fit to be the next prime minister.

He told TalkTV: “I would not feel able to serve in a ministerial team under Penny Mordaunt. That’s how strongly I feel about that. I felt I had to make that clear today. MPs are voting today and I think they need to know the facts.

“The party has made wrong choices in recent years and I want to make sure we make the right one this time, so I had to make my views clear.”

His onslaught came after Ms Mordaunt took second place in the first round of voting by MPs, putting her in a prime position to make it through to the final ballot of party members.

Lord Frost continued: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dbvbr_0gfFqiLj00

“She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.”

He added: “If you are a prime minister you have got to be able to take responsibility, you have got to be able to run the machine, you have got to be able to take tough decisions, deliver tough messages.

“Anybody can be photo’d in a video with I Vow To Thee My Country, but it is what you do in practice. Are you able to be tough, are you able to lead, are you able to take responsibility?

“From the basis of what I saw, I’m afraid I would have grave reservations about that.”

Asked whether Brexit would be safe in Ms Mordaunt’s hands, Lord Frost said: “I would worry, on the basis of what I have seen, we wouldn’t necessarily get that from Penny.”

A social media link to a clip of his interview was retweeted by Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke – who is backing Liz Truss for leader.

Mr Clarke said: “Lord Frost’s warning is a really serious one. Conservatives – and, far more importantly, our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

Lord Frost said he had not yet decided who to support in the leadership race but that Ms Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are all saying “very interesting things, things that the country needs to hear”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sky News confirms third Tory leadership debate is cancelled

The third leadership debate has been cancelled after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss refused to take part. Mr Sunak, Ms Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat were due to face the third round of debates on July 18 in their attempts to become prime minister and Conservative Party leader.
WORLD
The Independent

Sunak says Mordaunt’s economic plans ‘go further than Corbyn’

Rishi Sunak says Penny Mordaunt’s economic plans “go further than Corbyn”. Rishi Sunak accused his Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt of going “further than Jeremy Corbyn” on government borrowing. Referring to her commitment to allowing borrowing to fund day-to-day spending, the former chancellor said: “It’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out ‘any agreement’ with the Lib Dems after next election

Keir Starmer has ruled out striking "any” agreement with the Liberal Democrats after the next general election.The Labour leader had previously ruled out an electoral pact or coalition with the Scottish National Party, saying there would be "no deal going into the general election and no deal other side".But he had not previously explicitly ruled out working with the Liberal Democrats, either as part of a coalition or under a looser supply and confidence arrangement.Asked whether he had ruled out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, he told the Bloomberg news agency on Monday: "Yes, ruled out a coalition with...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Passports: Ministers accused of ‘taking their eye off the ball’ as people wait months

Dozens of Home Office staff have been diverted to man a helpline for MPs as enquiries about constituents’ passport delays soar, it has emerged. Ministers have been accused of “failing to plan ahead” after the government revealed that 25 members of non-frontline HM Passport staff have been trained to work on the Home Office’s MP enquiry line, with an average of 15 staff now on the phones each day.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory minister rejects call for maximum workplace temperature, citing blast-furnaces

The minister in charge of the government's emergency response to the heatwave has defended the UK's vague laws about maximum temperatures at work. Kit Malthouse, who chaired chaired this weekend's meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, cited the difference in temperature between offices and blast-furnace facilities as a reason why a maximum limit could be unworkable.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#Eu
The Independent

Harry warns of ‘global assault on democracy and freedom’ in speech about Mandela

The Duke of Sussex has warned of a “global assault on democracy and freedom” as he spoke about the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Harry, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, told of the dangers of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, “weaponising lies and disinformation”, the war in Ukraine and abortion laws in the US.The duke, who was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, also spoke about his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales’ meeting with the former South African leader in March 1997, and how he “sought solace” in Africa following her death.
WORLD
The Independent

Western nations cannot cut Russia off from the rest of the world, says Putin

Vladimir Putin said on Monday that it was impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world and that Western sanctions would not push Moscow’s development “back decades”.Ever since the Russian president ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in February this year, the country has been hit with a number of sanctions that have targeted oligarchs, financial institutions, state firms and the energy industry, Putin, speaking at a video conference with government figures, said: “Not just restrictions but the almost-complete closure of access to foreign high-tech products is being deliberately, intentionally used against our country. “It...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy