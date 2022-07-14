Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant with first child

Selling Sunset ’s Heather Rae El Moussa has confirmed she and husband, Tarek, are expecting their first child together .

The 34-year-old realtor shared a photograph to Instagram of Tarek kissing her baby bump on a beach, with the caption: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! ðŸ¤”.

Her Selling Sunset co-stars were quick to share their delight at the news in the comments.

“SO SO SO happy for youuuuu♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ Lucky little one to have you ðŸ˜˜”, wrote Chrishell Stause , while Maya Vander commented: “Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ”.

Chelsea Lazkani added: “Aaaaaaaaaaahhhh ðŸ¥º congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys â¤”, while Romain Bonnet wrote: “So happy for you guys !! ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ™ðŸ¼”.

The couple were in the middle of IVF treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo when they were hit with the surprise news.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather told People .

“We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

After the disbelief subsided, she found she was delighted: “I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she said. “I'm so excited that it happened like this.”

Heather and Tarek - who is best known for co-hosting real estate TV show Flip or Flop - began dating in 2019, before getting married in October 2021.

The expectant mother also opened up about her changing body and praised her husband for being “so supportive”.

“My body's changing and I'm obviously not used to certain changes,” she admitted.

“I can't fit in my bras anymore, I can't button my jeans. A lot of my clothes I've grown out of, and it's a hard change,” she admits.

“I went from being very tiny, to just seeing my body change and getting used to those changes. And he's just so positive every day, telling me how beautiful I am and how beautiful my body is.”

Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack, with their marriage lasting from 2009 to 2018.

The pair share two children together, daughter, Taylor, born in 2010 and a son, Brayden, born in 2015.

Heather added that she loved being a “bonus mom” to the two youngsters.

She said: “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together.

“I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with.”

Tarek added: “I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited.”