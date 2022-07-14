ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB extends Sky Sports’ broadcast deal for four more years

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Sky Sports’ broadcast deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board has been extended for a further four years until 2028.

The announcement takes the partnership between the broadcaster and the governing body beyond the 30-year mark.

The ECB said the new deal is an improvement in financial terms than the previous one, and will guarantee 90 extra hours of live cricket on television each year.

The deal extends coverage of The Hundred, which launched last summer, until 2028 and includes more live matches from the Vitality Blast, the ECB said.

The current five-year deal started in 2020.

The Independent

The Independent

