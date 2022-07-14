ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russell T Davies compares Tory government to a ‘wounded dog’ in blazing awards speech: ‘The rabies will spread’

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bJ0K_0gfFqaHv00

Russell T Davies has criticised the government and its voters in a blistering new speech comparing the Conservative Party to a “wounded dog”.

The screenwriter and showrunner was on stage at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards on Wednesday (13 July), where he accepted an award for his powerful Aids drama It’s A Sin .

During his time at the podium, Davies made a point to voice his disagreement with the government’s decision to privatise Channel 4, announced in April .

“While I’ve got this stage, [ It’s a Sin ] was made by Channel 4 , a public service broadcaster dedicated to making this kind of programme,” Davies told the audience.

“We know that the government has said that they’re going to sell that off. I know the government’s wounded at the moment, but it’s like a wounded dog; a wounded dog bites everyone. And the rabies will spread.”

The returning Doctor Who showrunner soon went on to state his lack of doubt that the government will press on with their proposed plans, saying: “We have to realise that the things the Tories say they will do, they do. They’re very good at that.

“We’re full of doubt, they’re not. They will do this. It is wrong.”

Finally, Davies turned his attention to the people who vote for the government.

He said: “I know I’m speaking to the converted, but there’s money in this room. And if there’s money in the room, that means there’s Tory voters in the room.”

As the audience began to applaud his words, Davies concluded his impassioned address with a final condemnation of the Party.

“You are here, and you’re certainly watching at home, so please know that you are voting for murderers, b*****ds, abusers and liars,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Kate Middleton’s Eldest Son Was Reportedly Supposed To Be Called Alexander, But The Cambridge Family’s Former Dog Lupo Stepped In, Royal Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, on July 22, 2013. This means that the third in line to the throne will be celebrating his ninth birthday this week. Ahead of his special day, a story on how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge picked Prince George’s birthday is being revisited.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T. Davies
The Independent

Lady Gaga reflects on being ‘so sad’ and fearing she would ‘never be on stage again’ ahead of world tour

Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charity leader beaten by two homeless men with plank after asking them to leave community centre doorstep

The leader of a San Francisco charity has received an outpouring of support after he was attacked by two men outside the building in the city’s Fillmore District. James Spingola, executive director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, said he was attacked after he asked two homeless men to move away from the centre’s front doors on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Ex-BBC DJ ‘devastated’ by stalker’s ‘completely transphobic’ video, jury told

An award-winning broadcaster has told a court she was devastated by a “completely transphobic” video posted online by an ex-BBC Radio DJ accused of stalking former colleagues and TV star Jeremy Vine.Stephanie Hirst, who took over Alex Belfield’s slot at BBC Radio Leeds seven years after he left, said she believes videos, emails and tweets posted by him after her gender transition had been “targeted” abuse.Giving evidence against Belfield, who denies stalking Ms Hirst after sending her a critical Facebook message in 2017, she said she had been “basically slated, parodied, for no reason at all”.The former Radio Aire, Minster...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#The Conservative Party#Channel 4
The Independent

Libel trial between Countdown’s Rachel Riley and blogger reaches the High Court

A libel row between Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley and a political blogger over an article that alleged she engaged in a “campaign of online abuse and harassment” against a teenager has reached the High Court.Riley is suing Michael Sivier, who published an article on his website Vox Political on January 26 2019 with the headline “Serial abuser Rachel Riley to receive ‘extra protection’ – on grounds that she is receiving abuse”.The article discussed tweets posted as part of an online debate on antisemitism in the Labour Party, some of which were exchanged between Riley and a user, who identified herself...
LAW
The Independent

Sky News cancels Tory leadership debate as Sunak and Truss decline to attend

Sky News has cancelled its scheduled Tory leadership debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part after televised hustings descended into public slanging matches.The broadcaster cancelled Tuesday evening’s event with a day’s notice after sources in Mr Sunak’s camp suggested he will only do further TV confrontations if he succeeds in making it to the final two candidates.Team Truss argued they are focused on behind-closed-doors hustings to win the support of Conservative MPs, who are whittling down the contenders.A statement from Sky News read: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Peter Andre still straightens curly hair after suffering racist bullying as a child

Peter Andre has revealed that he still straightens his naturally curly hair after suffering racist bullying as a child.The 49-year-old TV personality admitted that, despite therapy, he continues to see “what others called me” when he looks in the mirror. The “Mysterious Girl” singer and his family moved from London to Australia when he was just six-years-old. “In the early years in Australia, I suffered a lot of racism. It was a rough time,” he told The Mirror.“Not only were we the only Greeks on the Gold Coast, but I had an English accent, curly hair, a big nose –...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Piers Morgan claims Penny Mordaunt has ‘turned down daily requests’ to appear on his TalkTV show Uncensored

Piers Morgan has claimed that Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has refused “daily requests” to appear on his TalkTV show.The Conservative MP is currently among the five politicians in the running to replace Boris Johnson as the leader of the party and Prime Minister.On Monday (18 July), The Guardian’s chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot published on Twitter a statement from Mordaunt in which she called out her competitors who could not “find a way to debate one another in a civil way”.“Throughout this contest she has never dodged media or shied away from broadcast interviews and debates – people...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Labour pledges holiday let licensing scheme to guard against ‘ghost towns’

Labour has said it would bring in a licensing system for holiday lets to preserve the “spirit” of costal and rural communities.Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy announced the plans during a speech in Darlington, in which she also alleged the Conservative leadership contest had exposed the Tories’ commitment to levelling up is “dead”.Ms Nandy said Labour’s licensing scheme would allow areas to “to reap the rewards of thriving tourism”, while guarding against “ghost towns” when people’s holiday breaks draw to a close.With a stronger licensing system, communities will be able to reap the rewards of thriving tourism but end...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘clocking off’ as he misses emergency meeting on heatwave

Labour have accused Boris Johnson of “clocking off”, after it was confirmed he will miss a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee today to discuss the current heatwave.It came after Mr Johnson missed his third meeting on the UK’s first red extreme heat warning on Saturday, while attending a farewell party for close allies at Chequers.Instead, the prime minister was paying a visit to the Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire - just days after finding time to fly in a Typhoon jet with the RAF. Later in the day, Mr Johnson was due to defend his record in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy