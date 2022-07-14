ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rare thresher shark captured jumping from ocean off British coast

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sylNW_0gfFqXac00

A video captured the rare moment a large thresher shark jumped from the ocean metres from a boat trip off the British coast.

In the footage, the thresher shark is seen leaping high out of the water right next to a boat in Cardigan Bay, West Wales .

Local Tony Barber, who filmed the moment, commented: “We decided to try and see some seals, and then we saw something breach in front of us.”

The sighting is the second shark encounter captured on film in Wales in the past few days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Vice

A Pair of Orcas Is Brutally Killing Great White Sharks in South Africa

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A pair of orcas are brutally killing great white sharks and ripping out their livers off the coast of South Africa, prompting great whites to abandon this part of their normal range en masse, reports a new study.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Thousands of giant crabs amass off Australia's coast. Scientists need your help to understand the phenomenon

Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s series introducing you to little-known Australian animals that need our help. Every winter in shallow waters off Australia’s southern coast, armies of native spider crabs appear in their thousands. They form huge underwater piles, some as tall as a person. These fascinating crustaceans are on a risky mission – to get bigger. Crabs cannot simply grow like humans and other soft-bodied creatures. They must break free from their shells, expand their soft flesh and harden a new shell – all while dodging hungry predators on the hunt for a soft,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Barber
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thresher Shark#West Wales#British
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy