LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
 4 days ago

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.

The other candidates that remain in the contest are equalities minister Kemi Badenoch , MP Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

A second vote by Tory MPs takes place later on Thursday, and the last-placed candidate will be eliminated.

Here is the latest in the Tory leadership race:

10am

Allies of Liz Truss went on the attack against her leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, seizing on scathing comments on the trade minister from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He claimed on TalkTV that Ms Mordaunt – his deputy in Brexit talks last year – “did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations”, and “wouldn’t always deliver the tough messages” to the EU when they were required.

Lord Frost said he would therefore have “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt is fit to be the next prime minister.

The Truss campaign claimed Lord Frost’s warning “is a really serious one”, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke adding: “Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

Sky News cancels Tory leadership debate as Sunak and Truss decline to attend

Sky News has cancelled its scheduled Tory leadership debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part after televised hustings descended into public slanging matches.The broadcaster cancelled Tuesday evening’s event with a day’s notice after sources in Mr Sunak’s camp suggested he will only do further TV confrontations if he succeeds in making it to the final two candidates.Team Truss argued they are focused on behind-closed-doors hustings to win the support of Conservative MPs, who are whittling down the contenders.A statement from Sky News read: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership...
Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme,...
TV debate cancelled as Mordaunt comes under fire from her boss

Penny Mordaunt missed ministerial meetings because she was plotting her Tory leadership bid, her departmental boss claimed, as senior Conservatives expressed concern about the increasingly bitter race to replace Boris Johnson.The trade minister’s absence from meetings forced colleagues to pick up the pieces, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan alleged in a scathing attack on the leadership hopeful.The Cabinet minister is backing Tom Tugendhat for the Conservative Party leadership, but he is at risk of being eliminated from the contest in the next round of voting later on Monday.In a sign of the concern about the way the leadership race is...
‘Hole at the centre of government’ over climate change planning, MPs warn

There is a “major hole at the centre of government” over the resilience of the UK’s critical national infrastructure to climate change, a parliamentary committee has warned.The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) said no ministers were currently responsible for the issue, and that the minister previously in charge had refused to give evidence.Amid a heatwave seeing the potential for new record temperatures in Britain, the committee released a letter hitting out at a “pattern of disrespectful behaviour by government ministers towards select committees”.It comes days after Priti Patel and Dominic Raab cancelled their appearances before other parliamentary...
Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado's top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system's hard drive.But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.“I have reasons to believe extensive...
Piers Morgan claims Penny Mordaunt has ‘turned down daily requests’ to appear on his TalkTV show Uncensored

Piers Morgan has claimed that Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has refused “daily requests” to appear on his TalkTV show.The Conservative MP is currently among the five politicians in the running to replace Boris Johnson as the leader of the party and Prime Minister.On Monday (18 July), The Guardian’s chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot published on Twitter a statement from Mordaunt in which she called out her competitors who could not “find a way to debate one another in a civil way”.“Throughout this contest she has never dodged media or shied away from broadcast interviews and debates – people...
Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid working with countries that use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name.“We cannot allow countries like China to use their market position in key raw materials, technologies, or products to disrupt our economy or exercise unwanted geopolitical leverage,” Yellen says in remarks prepared for delivery Monday, according to excerpts provided by the Treasury Department. She is set to make the speech at an LG Corp. factory in South Korea. LG in April announced plans to build a...
Labour pledges holiday let licensing scheme to guard against ‘ghost towns’

Labour has said it would bring in a licensing system for holiday lets to preserve the “spirit” of costal and rural communities.Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy announced the plans during a speech in Darlington, in which she also alleged the Conservative leadership contest had exposed the Tories’ commitment to levelling up is “dead”.Ms Nandy said Labour’s licensing scheme would allow areas to “to reap the rewards of thriving tourism”, while guarding against “ghost towns” when people’s holiday breaks draw to a close.With a stronger licensing system, communities will be able to reap the rewards of thriving tourism but end...
Keir Starmer rules out ‘any agreement’ with the Lib Dems after next election

Keir Starmer has ruled out striking "any” agreement with the Liberal Democrats after the next general election.The Labour leader had previously ruled out an electoral pact or coalition with the Scottish National Party, saying there would be "no deal going into the general election and no deal other side".But he had not previously explicitly ruled out working with the Liberal Democrats, either as part of a coalition or under a looser supply and confidence arrangement.Asked whether he had ruled out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, he told the Bloomberg news agency on Monday: "Yes, ruled out a coalition with...
Sri Lanka’s acting president declares emergency to curb protests ahead of voting

Sri Lanka’s acting president has again declared a state of emergency in the nation ahead of the presidential election in parliament as the leadership struggled to contain public anger.In a government notice released late on Sunday, Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the state of emergency for the “protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services” to the people.“It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification stated.This is the second time in a week...
Bulgaria’s president asks third party to form a government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday handed a mandate to the third-largest political party in parliament to form a government after two previous attempts have failed. Although the chances of the Socialist Party’s success are dim, its floor leader, Georgi Svilenski, said his party would invite the three other groups in the former coalition to give it a new try.
Boris Johnson accused of ‘clocking off’ as he misses emergency meeting on heatwave

Labour have accused Boris Johnson of “clocking off”, after it was confirmed he will miss a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee today to discuss the current heatwave.It came after Mr Johnson missed his third meeting on the UK’s first red extreme heat warning on Saturday, while attending a farewell party for close allies at Chequers.Instead, the prime minister was paying a visit to the Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire - just days after finding time to fly in a Typhoon jet with the RAF. Later in the day, Mr Johnson was due to defend his record in...
Penny Mordaunt under fire for claiming fuel tax cut is ‘self-funding’ because revenues are going up

Penny Mordaunt has sparked a row over her plan to slash fuel tax by denying it would blow a multi-billion pound black hole in the Treasury’s finances – because revenues are rising.The claim that the cut would be “self-funding” was rubbished by a key supporter of Rishi Sunak, who has accused his rivals of “fairytale” economics in the Tory leadership race.Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister and a Sunak backer, urged Ms Mordaunt to produce a “serious analysis of self-funding tax cuts” to back up her argument.He said the claim was not “particularly credible”, adding: “And, of course, the...
Cutting UK taxes now would be a mistake, International Monetary Fund warns

Cutting taxes at the moment would “be a mistake”, according to a top official at the International Monetary Fund. Four of the final five Tory leadership candidates have pledged to cut taxes if they become prime minister. But not Rishi Sunak, who has argued that slashing taxes would fuel rising inflation. “I think debt-financed tax cuts at this point would be a mistake,” Mark Flanagan, who leads the IMF’s UK team, told BBC News. He said that public money should be given to projects that deliver long-term economic prosperity. Rishi Sunak had previously said that he wanted to cut taxes...
