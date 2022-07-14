ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey arrives at Old Bailey for hearing on sex assault charges

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVAoA_0gfFqPWo00

Kevin Spacey has arrived at London ’s Central Criminal Court, where he is due to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting three men 15 years ago.

The actor, 62, arrived at the court, known as the Old Bailey , more than an hour before Thursday’s hearing was due to start.

It marks the first chance Spacey has to formally answer five charges relating to offences against three men.

His lawyer previously said that he “strenuously denies” the allegations.

A judge is expected to set a timeline for his trial on Thursday.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

