England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford marries Megan Davison in Maldives wedding

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jordan Pickford has married his long-time love Megan Davison in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives .

On Instagram on Wednesday (13 July), Davison wrote: “Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords | 18.06.2022.”

The series of accompanying images shows the England footballer with his new wife during their wedding on a small private island in the Maldives.

Davies wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with a fishtail skirt by Berta, and the England men’s goalkeeper wore a white suit, with a beige bow tie and boat shoes.

The pair were surrounded by white and pink flowers, and were joined by a handful of guests including their three-year-old son Arlo.

Pickford, 28, and Davison, 26, legally got married in March 2020, but postponed their Maldivian nuptials due to the pandemic.

Their first wedding took place at a registry office in Crewe, Cheshire, with just their son and five guests in attendance.

Davison also shared an image of Arlo to her Instagram Stories, which sees the child holding a sign that says: “Daddy, here come Mummy.”

Davison captioned the post: “Arlo the tear jerker”.

Pickford and Davison met as teenagers at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School in Tyne and Wear, and started dating when he was 16 and she was 14.

Their engagement was confirmed in 2018 when Davison was spotted wearing an engagement ring during the Football World Cup.

After posting the images the newlyweds received congratulations from some of their celebrity followers, with Vicky Pattison writing: “Oh my god. This is beyond stunning lass.”

Harry Kane’s wife Kate wrote: “Incredible!”, while Danielle Lloyd, the ex-wife of England footballer Jamie O’Hara said: “Wow wow wow just stunning!!!!! Congratulations.”

