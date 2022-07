An active MCCC program works to ease high school students into collegiate life.Image via iStock. High school students who want to get a head start on their college educations can attend a sneak peek of the dual enrollment program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The college is hosting its inaugural Early College Boot Camp for current and prospective dual-enrollment students. Also welcome are families, school district faculty and staff, and anyone interested in early college opportunities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO