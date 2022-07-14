ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, NM

‘Building strength’: Thomas ends ‘perfect’ conference season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy photo | Lawrence University Athletics Ian Thomas set the school record in...

cw14online.com

Clouthier knows Hortonville has talent to win

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Celeste Ratka built Hortonville into one of the best girls basketball programs in the state, forging a 125-33 record over six seasons, but after last season she surprised some when she stepped down from her position. Ratka is due to give birth to her fourth child around...
HORTONVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-16-22 braelon allen charity softball game

University of Wisconsin star running back and Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen is home in Fond du Lac this weekend to host a charity softball game. The game will be held Sunday at Herr-Baker Field . A home run contest starts at noon with the game starting at 1:05pm. Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek says Allen will be joined on the field by current Wisconsin athletes and Wisconsin legends across multiple sports including Badger quarterback Graham Maertz , former Badger running back Ron Dayne and former FDL Goodrich High School, Marquette and NBA basketball player Travis Diener. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation and the Fond du Lac Area United Way.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Getting ready for EAA AirVenture

(WFRV) – A popular event held in Oshkosh is coming up, and you won’t want to miss it. EAA AirVenture 2022 is from July 25 to July 31 and it’s sure to be fun for the whole family. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA Airventure joined Tom Zalaski to talk about this year’s event which is celebrating its 69th year.
OSHKOSH, WI
City
Kirtland, NM
101 WIXX

As Titletown Concerts Continue, Security Concerns Addressed

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There have been a whole host of free concerts this year at Titletown. Hunter Hayes is performing a free concert tonight at Titletown, one of many such concerts that have come to the district near Lambeau Field this summer. Jason Derulo performed there in June,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Midwest Conference#Track And Field#The Lawrence University
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Cross-Country Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 737 passenger jet flying cross-country made an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before noon as a result of what authorities called “a declared state of emergency.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Track & Field
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

23199 County Road X, Kiel, WI, USA

Quality built home, setback on 16+ acres. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a jetted tub and a master bathroom. The upper level also features a bonus room with a loft sitting area that overlooks the lower level. Just off the spacious kitchen and living room is a large deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The main level also has first floor laundry. There is an additional detached 2 car garage with a workshop. A convenient feature of the home is an elevator that goes from the basement and stops at every level of the home. 5 acres are zoned AG-1.
KIEL, WI
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Fox11online.com

Heavy rains cause flooding in Fond du Lac County

RIPON (WLUK) -- Some of our viewers only received light showers throughout the day Friday, but others faced flooding in the streets. The downpour in Ripon came and went quickly, but in just those few minutes, our viewers were able to capture just how much rain they really got. What...
RIPON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

56 S Washington Street Elkhart Lake WI

For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Elkhart Lake living at its best! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for it’s new owners. Located only a block from downtown shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, ice cream shop, bars and a quick 4-5 minute walk to the lake. The main level of the home offers a large living/dining combination, functional kitchen, primary bedroom with attached full bathroom, and a sunroom/bar room with access to the amazing outdoor entertaining area. The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower stall and separate tub. There’s a one car attached garage with alley access. The deck, patio, and yard space are perfect for hosting an outdoor party, enjoying the local parades, or having a glass of wine at the end of a fun weekend. Don’t miss this one!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...

