Dry weather through Saturday, next chance for rain Sunday

PITTSBURGH — We see a few more clouds this midday. Conditions will be comfortable if you want to eat lunch outside or take a lap around the neighborhood. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and humidity will be under control.

High pressure provides plenty of sunshine Friday. Dry weather continues through the first part of the weekend. Sunday brings the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates on timing for Sunday storms.

©2022 Cox Media Group