STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least once a week, Robert Zappalorti thinks about his younger brother, Jimmy. The elder Zappalorti was 49 years old when Jimmy was stabbed to death by two men intent on robbing him, heinously murdered near his parents’ house in his home community of Charleston on Jan. 22, 1990. The Vietnam War veteran, who was openly gay, was targeted because one of his assailants, Michael Taylor, “didn’t like queers.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO