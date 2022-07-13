Gov. Abbott “disappointed” by leak of Uvalde surveillance footage

Two months after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, new details of the already clouded and confounding law enforcement response are more disturbing than ever. On Tuesday, The Austin American-Statesman released security camera footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. Mercifully, that newspaper’s editors decided to mute the screams of wounded children dying in their classrooms, and replace it with captioning noting when screams are heard. For 77 minutes of footage, dozens of heavily armed police officers traipsed in, out and around the school, seemingly leaderless and befuddled.
