Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott “disappointed” by leak of Uvalde surveillance footage

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott’s office released...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman. Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

It's time to talk about criminal charges for Uvalde police leaders

Two months after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, new details of the already clouded and confounding law enforcement response are more disturbing than ever. On Tuesday, The Austin American-Statesman released security camera footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. Mercifully, that newspaper’s editors decided to mute the screams of wounded children dying in their classrooms, and replace it with captioning noting when screams are heard. For 77 minutes of footage, dozens of heavily armed police officers traipsed in, out and around the school, seemingly leaderless and befuddled.
UVALDE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Uvalde school shooting survivors struggle as they await answers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oscar Orona had a chance to take his son home 33 minutes before the 10-year-old's class was massacred. The memory of May 24 haunts. It was awards day at Robb Elementary school. Noah was beaming and asked to leave school with Orona. But Papi had to go to work, and Mami was recovering from surgery at home. Orona thought it better that Noah stay with his friends. The boy said OK and bounded off.
UVALDE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

How Google Is Honoring 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim

Google is honoring the wish of one Uvalde shooting victim who said she "wants the world to see my art." Alithia Haven Ramirez is one of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Alithia dreamt of going to art school in Paris and was described as a "smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady," according to her obituary.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Uvalde Schools Plan For More School Cops, New Perimeter Fencing

The school district in Uvalde, Texas plans to add more school police officers and stiffen security measures after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in May. Added security will include new perimeter fencing around schools, more security cameras, and upgraded doors, door locks,...
UVALDE, TX
dailyadvent.com

Uvalde Organizes Schools for Next Year

The Uvalde CISD is announcing its plans for former students of Robb Elementary School in the upcoming school year. The school was closed permanently following the deadly shooting in May. Superintendent Hal Harrell notified families on Wednesday that pre-K through second grade will attend Dalton Elementary. Uvalde Elementary School will serve...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Google Doodle honors, shares submitted artwork from Uvalde shooting victim

UVALDE, Texas - Google is honoring one of the victims of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas by showcasing her Doodle submission on their website. 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez submitted a drawing to the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. As part of the contest, students can create and submit their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google's homepage, as well as win scholarships and tech packages for their schools.
UVALDE, TX
kggfradio.com

Independence Police Chief Says 'Lessons to be Learned' from Police Response to Uvalde Mass Shooting

As videotaped images of the police response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, emerge, people are left to wonder about what many are calling the tragically slow response of the officers who were apparently inside the school for over an hour before moving to eliminate the shooter. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison said there is much to be learned from what happened, and those lessons are being incorporated into the training of the city's police officers.
INDEPENDENCE, KS

