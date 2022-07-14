ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even in defeat, Blackburn flashes All-Star form

ARLINGTON -- Ask ﻿Paul Blackburn﻿ what he thinks is the main factor leading to his breakout 2022 campaign and he’ll immediately respond with a change in his mentality on the mound. Beyond a devastating curveball and strong ability to induce ground balls at a high rate,...

All-Stars rally Pujols in epic Derby moment

LOS ANGELES -- Albert Pujols didn’t win, but for perhaps the first time in his career, that wasn’t at all the point. Pujols was eliminated in the semifinals of the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday night, falling by a 16-15 score to Nationals slugger and eventual winner Juan Soto -- but he still provided the most memorable moments of the entire night.
MLB

From DFA'd to ASG: 'Fire' in Blackburn fuels journey

It was only the second day of full workouts during 2021 Spring Training. Paul Blackburn carried a plate of food from the dining room to his locker inside the A’s clubhouse at Hohokam Stadium and saw there was a missed call on his phone. It was from A’s GM David Forst.
MLB

Giménez has Cleveland hyped with whirlwind rebound into All-Star

Last year, this didn’t seem possible. Andrés Giménez was sitting in Triple-A, trying to prove to his new team that he belonged in the big leagues after a slow start prompted his demotion back down to the Minors. Now, he’s an All-Star who will start at second for the American League.
MLB

Kids, comebacks, Kumar and all the top moments from Day 1 of Draft

LOS ANGELES -- If the 2022 MLB Draft’s first round made you feel old, rest assured you weren’t alone. Looking solely at some of the last names, one might mistake Sunday’s pick proceedings for a redraft from an earlier -- but not all that distant -- era. Matt Holliday’s son Jackson went No. 1 overall to the Orioles. Andruw Jones’ son Druw went No. 2 to the D-backs. Carl Crawford’s son Justin went No. 17 to the Phillies. Lou Collier’s son Cam went No. 18 to the Reds. Not long ago, these dads were at All-Star Week because, well, they were All-Stars. Now, whether attending the Draft in person at L.A. Live like the Crawfords or watching from afar like the Hollidays and Joneses, these famous fathers are spending this All-Star Week celebrating the next generation.
MLB

Why Swanson's return to LA as All-Star is so fitting

ATLANTA -- Three months after leaving Dodger Stadium mired in one of the most frustrating stretches of his career, Dansby Swanson returns to the iconic ballpark this week as a first-time All-Star and legit National League MVP candidate. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: Tuesday on FOX. “It was...
MLB

Joc wants to 'soak it in' at 2nd All-Star Game

Joc Pederson admits that he didn’t enjoy his first All-Star experience as much as he could have. Pederson earned a spot on the National League team as a 23-year-old rookie for the Dodgers in 2015, but he fell into a bad slump in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break and felt too consumed by the results to fully appreciate the festivities.
MLB

Miggy makes All-Star trip a family affair

Miguel Cabrera made his first All-Star Game appearance in 2004. While the 21-year-old Marlins phenom replaced Sammy Sosa in right field for the National Leaguers in Houston, Cabrera's current Tigers rookie teammate Riley Greene was a 3-year-old in Florida. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made a point of the age difference...
MLB

'This is his house': Kershaw to start ASG at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in Dodgers history, has accomplished just about everything on the Dodger Stadium mound. It’s where Kershaw has won 101 games en route to three National League Cy Young Awards and one NL MVP Award. Earlier this season, Kershaw became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader in front of his home fans.
MLB

Déjà vu for Acuña in Derby duel with Alonso

LOS ANGELES -- Hours before the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was asked who he planned to root for during the marquee event. Naturally, he picked his countryman, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. “I have to stick with Acuña, although...
MLB

Next Ohtani? SF top pick excited to chase 2-way dream

The Giants selected University of Connecticut two-way standout Reggie Crawford with the 30th and final pick of the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Crawford, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, was the first 2022 Draftee to be announced with a two-way designation. He wields a plus slider and touched triple digits with his fastball while pitching for Team USA last summer, but he logged only 7 2/3 innings on the mound for the Huskies in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall.
MLB

If All-Star Game is tied after 9, we'll get another HR Derby

Typically the All-Star Game is preceded by a Home Run Derby a day earlier. But in the event of an All-Star tie after nine innings, another Home Run Derby will break out. Beginning with Tuesday night’s All-Star Game presented by MasterCard and continuing at least through the life of the current collective bargaining agreement, any All-Star Game tied after nine innings will be settled not with extra innings but with an All-Star Tiebreaker decided by dingers.
MLB

With first half in the books, how is A's rebuild going?

HOUSTON -- The A’s head into the All-Star break on a positive note, as they came back from a three-run deficit and beat the AL West leaders, 4-3, keyed by a three-run sixth inning on Sunday. They won the series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, but they leave the first half of the season with the second worst record (32-61) in the Majors behind the Nationals.
MLB

'I love this event': Alonso's Derby reign ends in 2022 semis

LOS ANGELES -- There was no three-Pete in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Pete Alonso’s bid to become the first slugger to win three straight Derby titles came up short Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Mets' first baseman was ousted in the semifinals by Julio Rodríguez, the Mariners’ electric rookie All-Star.
MLB

Braves load up on pitchers on Day 1 of Draft

ATLANTA -- Given an additional pick and a larger bonus pool last week, Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown began building for the future by taking a trio of high-upside high school pitchers with his first three selections in this year’s MLB Draft. The Braves took Owen Murphy...
MLB

Toronto's Draft strategy shows club chasing upside

TORONTO -- Deep in the Blue Jays’ farm system, change has come. For years, the organization took a safer approach to acquiring and developing pitching, stocking its system with arms likely to reach the big leagues but unlikely to dominate. Look back to 2015 and ‘16, for example, with first-round picks Jon Harris and T.J. Zeuch both representing “safe” NCAA arms at the top of the Draft.
MLB

Miggy, Pujols having a blast in LA: 'These two are legends in our game'

LOS ANGELES -- Is it possible to amass 3,000 hits, 500, even 600 home runs … quietly? If it is, then Miguel Cabrera and ﻿Albert Pujols﻿ have done it. Brilliantly but metronomically productive for the past two decades, the two sluggers never quite seemed to command the attention that some superstars have received. They certainly never demanded it.
MLB

Woodward stresses 'winning mentality' entering 2nd half

ARLINGTON -- Rangers manager Chris Woodward has maintained that his club is capable of beating any team it faces in any situation. But as the first half comes to a close, one thing is clear: no matter what the Rangers are capable of, it just hasn’t come to fruition yet.
MLB

Lynn still looking for ace-like '21 form

MINNEAPOLIS -- A struggling starter and lack of clutch hitting was too much for the White Sox to overcome Saturday. Lance Lynn allowed three home runs and six earned runs in five innings and the White Sox took a 6-3 defeat against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, their first loss in five games to fall four games behind the Twins in the AL Central.
MLB

Iron sharpens iron: Alonso lifts before Derby

LOS ANGELES -- How does Pete Alonso get himself pumped up for the Home Run Derby? He pumps iron, apparently. The Mets posted a short video shortly before Alonso took the field for his first-round showdown against Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves in which the two-time defending Derby champ was lifting weights -- in full uniform -- in a Dodger Stadium workout room Monday.
