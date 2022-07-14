Animal rescue groups across the U.S. band together to rescue 4,000 beagles

A couple has described their reaction after watching a giant wave crash their wedding in Hawaii. The incident took place Saturday at the Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawaii’s Big Island. Dillon and Riley Murphy said they had been concerned about Tropical Storm Darby, which had climbed to a Category 3 hurricane in the East Pacific. But as the storm dissipated, the waves came crashing, the pair told KHON2. “We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “Luckily there was no food in any of the containers.” After a clean, the party was back in action and the guests had a better time than ever, the pair said. Most importantly: The cake survived. “We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said. “Maybe even more memorable than if it hadn’t happened.”

