Virginia State

Animal rescue groups across the U.S. band together to rescue 4,000 beagles

By Jaclyn Diaz
wwno.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral animal rescue organizations across the U.S. are racing against the clock to rehome approximately 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States is working with the U.S. Justice Department in spearheading the effort to transfer these dogs from their current home to shelters...

www.wwno.org

