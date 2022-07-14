Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, medical crews and a firetruck all gathered at the gas station at 666 E. Hudson St., near I-71.

The emergency crews found a victim there, but CPD did not share any identifying details about him. An ambulance transported the victim to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was in stable condition as of 3:18 a.m.

While CPD said the two people involved in the fight and stabbing were men, it has not shared other information, like suspect details, as of Thursday morning.

