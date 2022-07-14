ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Police Department ROCKs its first big event teaching kids life skills

By Linda Hall
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
ASHLAND – City police recently used power drills and heavy equipment to make a connection with area youth.

Many of the participants had never before encountered the hands-on experiences offered them by the ROCK program's "first big event," Life Skills With Cops, held at the end of June, said Det. James Coey.

ROCK: Reach Out Cops and Kids

ROCK is an acronym for Reach Out Cops and Kids, a new endeavor striving for community connections, especially with youth, in a collaborative effort.

At one of the four stations set up at the Ashland Police Recreation Club's lake and grounds off of Route 250 North, participants learned carpentry skills by building planter boxes to be displayed at the police department.

"The kids got to sign the boxes they made," Coey said.

They were also taught how to safely operate a front loader, skid steer and backhoe supplied by the city's street department.

Coey said he enjoyed "the smiles on kids' faces. They really enjoyed that station."

They also worked alongside Fire Department personnel and got to spray the hoses, Coey said.

Some dressed in full department attire, including coats and helmets — "bunker gear" — said Det. Kara Pearce.

Using transportation provided by Ashland City Schools and Basil Solomon of Solomon Cars in Ashland, the youth crew headed for the city's maintenance garage, where they learned how to change oil and rotate tires with maintenance employees who "took time out of their day" to work with the participants, Coey said.

Coey expressed appreciation for the efforts of city personnel who donated their time, as did juvenile probation officers assisting at each station, and chaplain Travis McKenzie.

County probate and juvenile Judge Karen Kellogg is also involved with the program, Coey said.

Kids 'need people to trust'

Pearce wants to continue promoting activities with schools, which have been "very open." School personnel have been "great to work with," she said, and she maintains contact with elementary schools all the way to high school in an endeavor to involve all youth in ROCK.

The recent day-long life skills event also gave the young people an opportunity to connect in a personal way with law enforcement officers eager to establish a positive relationship with them.

"They need people to trust," Pearce said.

The ROCK program was conceived in a discussion just last year among a committee of about 20 officers and kicked off officially on March 1, Coey said.

"We meet monthly," he said, crediting retired Det. Kim Mager, who "started to get the ball rolling."

"It's something we want to keep going," Coey said.

To that end, the ROCK program will continue its other endeavors while looking forward to putting on similar events.

You've Been Caught offers nomination forms to anyone pointing out recognition for a young person's good deeds, such as wearing a helmet while riding their bike or using the crosswalk.

They will be issued a ticket, good for a fast food treat, pizza or other similar prize.

"It acknowledges kids doing what they're supposed to be doing," Coey said.

So far, four young people have been presented with a special ROCK award, complete with a drawstring bag full of items donated by businesses and community members.

The school district has contributed to the bags, said Det. Kody Hying, part of the group extolling the ROCK initiative.

Also on the docket is signing an anti-bullying contract, and in return, receiving a rock keychain symbolizing their stance against bullying of any kind.

Juvenile probation officer Jordan Blair said the ROCK initiative is "an opportunity for kids to be around the positive influences of adults and working with them to see the human side of officers."

They can discover interchanges with police officers aren't always "a bad situation," Blair said. Instead, "They get to work side by side with officers in the community — all positive interactions."

The program also offers the incentive "to get outside and do things they're not able to do or haven't been able to do at home."

When parents came to pick up their children from Life Skills With a Cop, "they didn't want to leave," Coey said. "It felt like a good success."

"We're trying to build relationships," he said. The ROCK program "helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community."

AKRON, OH
