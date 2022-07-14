ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

‘Fried Worms’ opens Friday at The Sauk theater

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqmnE_0gfFnEbK00

“Directing this show often took me back to thinking of times when things were much simpler,” said Mari Nuñez, director of The Sauk’s upcoming production of “How to Eat Fried Worms.” “Some of the biggest worries we had on our minds were things like making a silly bet with friends, fighting for stupid reasons and making up over milkshakes.”

“How to Eat Fried Worms” opens Friday and runs for eight performances over two weekends through July 24. This is the second summer The Sauk, Hillsdale County’s community theatre, has produced a summer show specifically for family audiences based on a popular children’s novel.

“I remember reading this book as a kid,” Nuñez added. “We have had great fun bringing this story to life.”

“How to Eat Fried Worms” tells the story of young Billy. People are always daring Billy to do zany things. But Billy may have bitten off more than he can chew when he takes his friend Alan's bet that Billy can't eat 15 worms in 15 days. If Billy wins, Alan has to fork over $50. Billy wants the money to buy a used minibike, so he's ready to dig in.

The youthful cast includes Sauk newcomer Jonathan Comiskey as Billy. The other kids in the cast include Jacob Gray as Tom, Cooper Oxley as Alan, Lorelei Stemme as Jo, Annabelle Gray as Emily and Belle Ambrose as Penny.

Nuñez also directed last summer’s production of “Stuart Little.” Sarah Gray returns for a second year as stage manager. The production team includes Nuñez (set, costumes), Lilly Macie (lighting), Ron Boyle (sound) and Sarah and Jeff Gray (properties). The crew includes Esther Yokell, Ellie Gray, John Ciaravino, Jane Nuñez and Lisa Cook.

Performances are at 10 a.m. on July 15 and 22, at 3 p.m. on July 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 7 p.m. on July 16 and 23. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling (517) 849-9100. All tickets are $5 with cash or check or $6 with a credit/debit card.

"How to Eat Fried Worms" is sponsored by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYM FOX 47

Lansing Alive is a success second year in a row

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Alive returned to Rotary Park in downtown Lansing for its second annual event on Saturday. The event featured multiple food trucks, vendors and even a bubble station– it’s all part of an effort to revamp and revitalize the city after two long years in the pandemic.
WSYM FOX 47

Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands. The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment. The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides...
wtvbam.com

Local musician Jim Stout passes at the age of 71

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There is a big hole in the local music scene. Long time local musician Jim Stout has passed away at the age of 71 following a series of health issues in recent months. Stout performed as part of the the Jim Stout Band which was...
COLDWATER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Jonesville, MI
County
Hillsdale County, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Entertainment
94.9 WMMQ

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

6 News Anchor Jorma Duran gets pie in face on-air

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, that’s one way to get yourself some votes. 6 News This Morning Anchor Jorma Duran is competing in the Dapper Dads 2022 competition and he wasn’t getting as many votes as he wanted to. So he came up with a pitch, 100 votes and he will get a pie in […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Precision and form draw crowds, and awe, at Thunder Over Michigan

A half-dozen air show acts, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, took to the skies Sunday, showing off high-flying acrobatics for Thunder Over Michigan. The event this weekend at Ypsilanti's Willow Run Airport drew aviation fans, particularly for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels featured during the afternoon shows. "That obviously...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy May
Person
Sarah Gray
Tracy Stengel

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”
TECUMSEH, MI
whmi.com

Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Classic Car Show In Brighton

A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm. The concert series is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Photography#The Sauk Theater#Sauk
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
CONSTANTINE, MI
WLNS

Garage catches fire in Leslie Township

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is on the scene of a garage fire in Leslie Township. Leslie and Mason Fire Departments responded. There were 7 firetrucks in total. Officials said this is currently under investigation.
LESLIE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Construction Update July 15, 2022

Greenwood Avenue at First Street. JTV photo. In the past week, southbound traffic on Greenwood was shifted so that sidewalks can be repaired and sidewalk ramps can be replaced on the west side of the street. Today, the excavation crew completed the removal of those sections of concrete to be replaced. Also today, the concrete subcontractor began forming and placing concrete at Morrell Street. The concrete crew is now working its way south towards Griswold. All concrete work on the west side of the street is scheduled to be completed next Monday.
JACKSON, MI
1470 WFNT

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Jackson County, MI, Confirms Case of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
846
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy