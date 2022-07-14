ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale Moose Lodge to host craft show Saturday

By Elyse Apel
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkN8I_0gfFnCps00

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, more than 40 vendors will participate in a July Craft Show at Hillsdale Moose Lodge 921.

Face painting, photography and food will all be available at the event and all community members are welcome. Vendors will be both inside and outside.

Karastin Jean Fansler is part of JTF Craft Shows and Events and is helping to host the event.

“I own a small business myself and love doing craft shows,” Fansler said.

Fansler said a few vendor shows were put on before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but is now happy to begin hosting shows again.

“I hosted two smaller shows pre-Covid and took time off to keep the community safe and well,” she said.

She was excited to put together the event to allow local vendors to share their work with the community and decided the Moose Lodge was a great place to host it.

“The vendors have enjoyed having a good venue to showcase their beautiful work,” she said.

Nicollette Vega runs The Cake Pop Girl and will be a vendor at the show. She will be selling cake pops.

“I’ll be having a few different flavors including death by chocolate, Oreo, funfetti, and banana,” she said.

Alex Fether is another vendor participating and he runs Fether Metal. He makes jewelry, armor-like apparel, and accessories out of chainmail. He even does custom work for events like Renaissance festivals.

The Greater Hillsdale Humane Society will also be participating in the event by holding pet adoptions.

Aug. 20 is the date for the August Craft Show, which will also be hosted at the Moose Lodge. There are still spots for vendors to sign-up for the August show.

Hillsdale Moose Lodge is located at 208 S. Broad St. Hillsdale.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
CONSTANTINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale, MI
Society
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
WLNS

Garage catches fire in Leslie Township

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is on the scene of a garage fire in Leslie Township. Leslie and Mason Fire Departments responded. There were 7 firetrucks in total. Officials said this is currently under investigation.
LESLIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Broad St#Photography#Hillsdale Moose Lodge#Jtf Craft Shows#The Moose Lodge#The Cake Pop Girl#Fether Metal#Renaissance
WLNS

Family seeks answers after house fire

A family of five from Potterville said these past few months have been a nightmare. That's because they can't get their insurance check until their property is cleaned up after a devastating house fire, but they said the problem is that the land owners haven't been clear on who's responsible for the cleanup.
POTTERVILLE, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Jackson County, MI, Confirms Case of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Paintings
WLNS

5 catalytic converters & drugs found during stop in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Worker gives tracker pill bottle to man who robbed pharmacies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

Defiance inmate dies at Wood County jail

A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night. Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release. At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
846
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy