Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt

In 2007, The Plain Dealer asked a group of professional and amateur historians to name the people or families most influential in shaping Cleveland into the city we know today. Those chosen as the 25 most important (26, actually, since there was a tie for 25th place) are listed in ranked order below; others with notable influence follow in an alphabetical list. This list, edited and prepared for publication by then-Plain Dealer editorial writer Joe Frolik, was originally published in The Plain Dealer on Jan. 28, 2007.

