ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Seven Hills officially opens Beverly Nature Preserve at North Park: Photos

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Earlier this month Seven Hills held its official opening of The Beverly Nature Preserve at North Park. “I’m particularly excited to have the official grand opening at the Beverly Nature Preserve at North Park,” Seven Hill Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “I’ve heard from at least a dozen residents on multiple occasions when we first announced the plan, when we first had the soft opening and most recently at the grand opening.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Garfield Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
cleveland19.com

Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most scenic views in Northeast Ohio but lately, you can’t help but notice there’s something different as you stroll down Euclid Waterfront. Tee Bailey told 19 News the stench is unbearable. “It was so bad, the seagulls weren’t even...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Metroparks#Silt#Boating#Weeds
Cleveland.com

Seven Hills celebrates Home Days July 22-24

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, Seven Hills’ Home Days returned last year as a three-day affair. The same is planned for this year’s free event scheduled Friday (July 22) through Sunday on the city hall grounds. “We wanted to be a position...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

The Plain Dealer’s 2007 list of the most influential Clevelanders in history

In 2007, The Plain Dealer asked a group of professional and amateur historians to name the people or families most influential in shaping Cleveland into the city we know today. Those chosen as the 25 most important (26, actually, since there was a tie for 25th place) are listed in ranked order below; others with notable influence follow in an alphabetical list. This list, edited and prepared for publication by then-Plain Dealer editorial writer Joe Frolik, was originally published in The Plain Dealer on Jan. 28, 2007.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Who built our forever home? Thanks to a reader, now I know

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – For six years we’ve lived here, tickled by the history of the Kaiser family, who for decades owned our century farmhouse and a family flower business. Neighbors told us stories about the indomitable Dorothy Kaiser, who lived in the house as a teenager and then raised her family within our walls. Her granddaughter sent us photos of the green carpet and the greenhouses.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Cleveland Scene

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us

The Cleveland restaurant scene is booming right now. With new restaurant openings, menu and concept changes and expansions all over the city and reservations hard to get on most nights, there are a ton of restaurants just on fire right now. These are the hottest tickets in town at the moment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shingles vaccine could help protect against COVID: The Wake Up for Monday, July 18, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On Monday the National Weather Service in Cleveland says showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly in the morning hours. It should be cloudy in the mid-morning before the skies start to clear up, with a high near 79. The skies will be mostly clear by Monday night, with a low around 68. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Dining Guide: Cleveland's 17 Best BBQ Joints

These are the places we go in Northeast Ohio to get brisket, ribs and more. indigenous Caribbean word for barbecue, this weekend-only spot is committed to the tradition of low and slow. Try this: Barabicu might be the only place on earth serving cupcake chicken ($4), a crispy ball of chicken thigh. 5767 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-481-3057, barabicubbq.wixsite.com/smokehouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy