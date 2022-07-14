Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a...www.cleveland.com
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2