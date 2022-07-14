ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Young Swimmer Missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search continues for a young swimmer who went missing after entering the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County. KCRG reports that the...

khak.com

Comments / 1

Related
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in single vehicle crash in Iowa

A Bellevue, IA man is dead following a single car accident Saturday night. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue north of Bellevue at approximately 9:48 p.m. on July 16. Witnesses at the scene said that the vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was driving eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection of 395th Avenue. The truck travelled eastbound down a steep embankment where it struck a tree and stopped.
weareiowa.com

Suspicious death under investigation in Benton County

PALO, Iowa — Authorities in Benton County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home under 'suspicious conditions.'. On Friday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo to perform a wellness check on Jodie Bevans, 58.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, IA
Accidents
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Linn County, IA
Crime & Safety
kciiradio.com

Two Car Wreck in Wellman

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 14, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle wreck with one vehicle in the ditch at Ginkgo Avenue and Highway 22 in Wellman. The wreck involved Grace Beatty of Washington and Rebekah Martin of Wellman.Martin was cited for failure...
WELLMAN, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in crash in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were donated to the library at Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District in Bremer County. Legal issues surrounding potential restrictions on travelling across state lines for abortion access. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 4:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW. Officials did not say what caused the collision or who was at fault.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Accident#Kcrg
98.1 KHAK

Police Calls To Marcus Theatre Reportedly Exceed 100 In Past Year

People haven't stopped talking about the story we helped clue you in on last week. The Marcus Wehrenberg Cinema's new Youth Escort policy was announced, stating that minors under the age of 18 would be required to have an over-25 parent or legal guardian attending movies at the theater with them, with proof of age required at the time of ticket purchase, or be removed from the theater.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to two-story apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of smoke at an apartment on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officials said the fire was at a two-story apartment in the 2000 block of 6th Street SW at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters said heavy...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of assaulting sister

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving drunk and assaulting his sister. Police say the incident occurred at the Hilltop Trailer Park on Waterfront Drive Sunday just before 2:30 am. 39-year-old Macros Lopez-Torrez pushed his sister down to the ground, and pushed her back down when she attempted to get up. Lopez-Torrez is also accused of kicking his sister on the right side of her ribs and stomping on her sternum. Once she was able to get up, Lopez-Torrez reportedly punched her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195. Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCJJ

Riverside restaurant closed temporarily after vandalism incident

A Riverside restaurant has been forced to close temporarily after someone caused extensive damage to the inside of the business. A Facebook post from La Chiva Loka Restaurant Monday morning said that someone broke into the restaurant sometime Sunday morning and, quote, “destroyed the place.” The proprietors said they were unsure how long it would take to get everything back up and running, but said it would be a “few days.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Alleged shoplifter claimed he brought stolen bottle of Hennessey into store with him

An Iowa City man had a unique excuse when he was allegedly caught trying to shoplift a bottle of booze: He claims it was his own, and he brought it into the store himself. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to Hawkeye Liquor and Tobacco on Hollywood Boulevard just before 6pm on July 10th. 60-year-old Robert Henderson of North Johnson Street is allegedly seen on security video stealing a bottle of Hennessey valued at $48.99. Henderson reportedly distracted the clerk and took the bottle from behind the counter. When confronted, Henderson reportedly claimed the bottle was his.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy