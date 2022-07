On Friday, Texans for Greg Abbott announced in a press release the governor raised nearly $25 million from Feb. 20 to June 30 for his reelection campaign. "Texans continue to show their support for Gov. Abbott's campaign by donating to his campaign. As we move into the heat of the summer campaign, we're well positioned to fund all our campaign efforts," said Gardner Pate, Texans for Greg Abbott campaign chairman.

