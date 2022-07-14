ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

West Branch student wins bass tournament titles

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20v6w8_0gfFkys100

A West Branch student was the big winner at a recent multi-state fishing contest.

Cole Sanor won the big bass award June 10 for catching a 4.28-pound fish at the 2022 Hookset Classic Battle of the Border between Ohio and Pennsylvania student fishing leagues at Presque Isle Bay near Erie, Pennsylvania.

The young anglers had a four-fish limit and were fishing for minimum 15-inch bass.

Sanor and his partner, Marshall Eloph of Maplewood, won the team award with the big bag of 12.57 pounds. Their coach, Chad Prendergast of Beloit, won the coach award. Prendergast is a West Branch alumnus.

The only down moment of the day was that the Pennsylvania teams defeated the Ohio teams with an overall catch of 62.5 pounds to 58.7 for the Ohioans.

Other anglers from nearby school districts were Aiden Pilarcik of Beaver Local and Miles Frazier of Columbus, 9.41 pounds; Carson Campbell of Beaver Local and Sunny Sonouvong of Akron, 7.19; Mark Emmerling of Beaver Local and Tristan Ratliff of Austintown Fitch, 6.81; Caleb Johnson and Issac Johnson, both of Louisville, 6.78; Matthew Hoopes and Rohan Kelly, both of United Local Schools, 5.91; Trenton Schlarb and Kassara Schlarb, both of Waterloo, 5.28 and Nick Chaddock of Minerva and Reed Pero of Malvern, 4.80.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Branch#Bass Fishing#Pennsylvania#Maplewood#Fishing Tournament#Sports#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ohioans#Austintown Fitch#United Local Schools
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy