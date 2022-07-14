For Memphis artist, giving back is part of the business model

Artist and 2022 University of Memphis graduate Jordy Cardell recently launched her brand Jordy Bel and giving back is a big part of her business model.

“One thing that is very important to me as a small business owner is giving back to the community that has supported me,” Cardell, 22, said. “That’s important for all businesses in general is to remember where we all came from. I think businesses have a responsibility to give back to their communities.”

“For Pride month and for the foreseeable future, I have a donation going to OUTMemphis,” Jordy Cardell said. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

During her first month in business, Cardell donated 15% of her profits to the Memphis Union Mission. Prior to officially launching her brand, she made pet portrait ornaments for the holiday season and donated a portion of those proceeds to a local animal shelter.

“For Pride month and for the foreseeable future, I have a donation going to OUTMemphis,” said Cardell. “Every week, sales are different, but I wanted a more regular donation going. While it’s not part of my proceeds, I’m doing a set, monthly donation to OUTMemphis.”

Cardell has been creating and designing art as well as dancing and acting for as long as she can remember.

“I was blessed to have an amazing art teacher in high school, and she taught me a lot of the basics,” Cardell said. “Once I left high school, I developed my own style.”

Janis McCarty, a former art teacher at St. Agnes Academy, taught Cardell for three years.

“We used to talk about the students that were the whole package in fine arts, and she (Cardell) was one,” McCarty said. “Her work ethic was outstanding. She was very social and active but at the same time, she never wasted time. She was focused on what she needed to do, and she did it very well.”

McCarty said Cardell wasn’t one of the students who demanded a lot of attention but rather had a quiet passion about her.

“She (Cardell) was exceptionally artistic, not just in the visual arts but in the entire fine arts department,” said McCarty.

Jordy Cardell holds her handmade earrings. During her first month in business, Cardell donated 15% of her profits to the Memphis Union Mission. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Describing herself as a “perfectionist,” Cardell said that while a student at St. Agnes Academy, she focused on hyperrealism and tried to get colors and proportions exact with her art.

While her work in high school was very traditional, Cardell eventually began to develop her own style.

“Over time, I’ve explored with color and contrast and surrealism and how we can make reality look just a little bit ‘off,’” she said.

Cardell, who studied theater with a focus in performance and a minor in dance, launched Jordy Bel earlier this year.

“Jordy is my grandfather’s nickname for me,” Cardell said. “My mom and I were discussing stage names, and Jordan Cardell was fine, but I wanted an identity and a brand that I can stick to. Bel comes from my middle name Isabel which is after my grandmother, so we came up with Jordy Bel.

Cardell has created quite a bit of Memphis-themed work, and her pieces can be seen around town in various places, including a mural at Dru’s Place in Midtown. She launched a jewelry line specifically for Pride month and hopes to continue to do collections for various holidays and celebrations.

“The more my business gets established, the more I’m comfortable exploring who I am, and because I do identify as part of the LGBTQ community, I wanted something to celebrate me and my friends and people who are like me,” Cardell said of the Pride month collection. “I’m working on getting more cohesive collections together as I go. This has been one, big learning process for me, and it has been so fun.”

Abbey Miesse was first introduced to Cardell’s work through makeup art at a Halloween event. She now has several of Cardell’s pieces, including custom oil paintings created from photos of a trip to Greece.

“Jordy’s talent as an artist and actress is on the rise of being a very well-known local artist,” Miesse said. “I love seeing her succeed. Her drive for the passion she has in art is unstoppable.”

Cardell plans to move to New York later this year or in early 2023.

“My goal is to get involved in some type of either theater or film projects that are based in social justice or say something about the socioeconomic climate,” she said.