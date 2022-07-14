How hot is the real estate market near Beaver? Home sale prices rise to $188K

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Beaver County during April was $188,000. That's an increase of 26.6% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began rising. April prices are up from $160,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 2.9% from a year earlier. A total of 140 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 136 single-family homes were sold.

Allegheny County's median sales price for a single-family home was $220,000, up 3.5% from a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, prices just began rising. Some 891 houses were sold in April, down 10.5% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Beaver County condominiums and townhomes sold in April had a median sales price of $235,500. That figure represents a 50.7% increase year over year. Some 13 were sold, up 30% from a year earlier.

How hot is Beaver County's real estate market in Pennsylvania?

In Beaver County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $350,000, up 6.4% from a year before.

In April, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

In Allegheny County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $500,000, up 4.5% from a year before.

Pennsylvania's median single-family home sales price was $251,000 in April, up 9.1% from a year earlier. The state reported 8,374 single-family homes sold, down 2.8% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

