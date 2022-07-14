Facing her idols and growing pains: Q&A with ex-U of L forward, WNBA rookie Emily Engstler

Forward Emily Engstler made her presence known at Louisville this past year, helping the Cardinals to a Final Four run during her first and only season with the program.

She then joined the list of WNBA-bound Cardinals as the No. 4 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft in April. So far this season the New York native is averaging 5.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game for the Indiana Fever (5-20), young squad that is currently last in the league standings.

Engstler spoke with The Courier Journal recently about her first season in the WNBA, what she’s learned about herself in adjusting to a new level of basketball and her thoughts on the Cardinals’ team this upcoming season.

Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How has your rookie season in the WNBA gone so far?

It's going. It's been a little bit of a change. We're not winning as much as we want to be, so there's always that. Besides that, I feel like there's just a lot that you don't realize until you get in there. I'm a person who likes to play defense. You go into a league that is so scoring-heavy, so you're gonna get scored on regardless, and you have to mentally just understand to move on to the next play and get used to different calls. The league's a big adjustment. You don't notice it until you analyze it, but it hasn't been bad.

What's been the biggest shock?

Well, honestly, you can never be in good enough shape. I thought I was in really good shape coming into league. A little tired, but I was in good shape. I still think I'm in decent shape, but I get very tired every game and I was expressing that to our vets. They just told me that's what happens. I was talking to Kelsey Mitchell a couple times. She's like, ‘Trust me. I couldn't believe it either my first year, but you get more used to it.’ That's something I'm working on adjusting to when I have this little bit of offseason before overseas.

You’ve had a little bit of adversity with a new coach almost a month into the season and, like you said, not winning as much. Coming from Louisville where you part of a Final Four run, how do you process that?

Honestly, I think that's the one good thing about me not being at a school like Louisville for four years, though. (At) Syracuse, we weren't losing every game, but we had our ups and downs. I've been through numerous losses in a row. Same thing when I was in high school and same thing when I was in AAU. I don't want to say losing is something I'm used to, but I've experienced it, I understand it. I just know that I'm not really looking at this year as the bigger picture. I don't think people realize that when you grab six rookies, you're more of looking at the next three years. You're looking at a future, a program that you're trying to build, (an) organization that needs time, and you’ve got to stick with it. Then hopefully we stay so we can actually build with each other.

Speaking of rookies, you and Destanni Henderson were opponents in the Final Four game and then 10 days later you guys were teammates. What was that adjustment like with you two and getting to know one another?

Henny's dope. She's a cool person, obviously, a really great basketball player. I think getting to know someone takes a little bit of time. I've met her at All-American just like Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith, but we didn't really know each other as well. So, it's cool. It takes a little bit of time. It takes off the court stuff, you know, going out to eat once in a while, talking, getting to know each other. I think that all helps the on-the-court part. She's a really good leader, point guard. She's communicative and she has the ability to score the ball very well. It's fun to play with someone like that. We're getting along. We're also getting to know each other, too, even like a vet-rookie standpoint. I think people don't realize, but when you go to the WNBA as a 22-year-old, you're with vets who are 30 with families. They're not looking for best friends. So, you're adjusting to building these specific relationships that allow you to play on the court without living with them like you're in college, which is obviously a lot easier to build in that situation. I'm just working on that, but it's been fun. We have a special group. We all really care about each other.

The Fever set a WNBA record with four first-round picks with you and Lexie Hull and Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith. What's special about this rookie class?

Everyone had a different head coach. So now you're coming from different systems, which I think is interesting. Everyone can bring a little bit to the table knowledge-wise, being informative to the other rookies and just kind of teaching what they know, and we teach what we know. It's just an adjustment because everybody coaches differently. You've got me and 'Lyss who are fours who I think can not only play together but allow each other to get a breather. I think that's a good matchup/mix-up because 'Lyss is a good scoring four and I think that I'm someone who can help allow her score, get her open more in the game. Then you have Queen who's a really great five for us. I think she's someone who can be spoken about a lot more this season, especially as a rookie. Not only is she already in with 'Lyss, but she's been doing her thing. She's a person who has a great ability to get rebounds. She's a five who can defend. She's kind of undersized on a lot of the fives in the league and still doing what she's doing. Good post moves, can shoot the pull-up. Great player. Then we have KP, Khayla Pointer. She joined late, caught along with everything. And she's using the minutes that she gets well. She's a really good scorer, and she's super positive. I just think we're the kind of group that's open to getting to know each other. We're relatable, because we're all young, and then you have young vets who are also open to getting to know us, which I said earlier can be difficult sometimes.

What's something that you've learned about yourself — whether on the court, off the court — in this process of adjusting to that bridge between full adulthood and college?

I had just transferred, so I was kind of alone, trying to meet new people. Then I got to the WNBA and you're more alone in that aspect at first. Let's be realistic, a lot of people our age are probably either going to their first jobs or going back home for a couple of years, seeing their family, being in their hometowns around their friends. We're in a random state, a random city that might be really far from home, maybe not too far from home. We don't know anybody. We don't know our team. You're just kind of getting used to the people around you and I think that's a really big adjustment that isn't talked about enough. I just think I'm lucky because of the people around me, I knew Queen decently. We weren't best friends, but we knew each other enough. When we got here, we felt comfortable getting to know each other even better. She's really close with 'Lyss. There was a little bit of relationships, which helps. Then I get to play with people like Kelsey Mitchell. I've been watching Kelsey since (Kiara) Lewis transferred to Syracuse, and she had played with her at Ohio State, so we would watch those games all the time. It's just cool to play with the people you watched and admired. That's one thing I learned about myself, just understanding that you've got to build these relationships, get out there and meet new people or you'll go a little stir crazy.

Louisville has some more transfers coming in like former Syracuse guard Chrislyn Carr. What are your thoughts on this Louisville women's basketball team this coming season?

I've had the chance to talk to Hailey (Van Lith) and (Merissah Russell) and (Mykasa Robinson) and people that are still there that I was close with last year. They were just filling me in on the situation like Morgan Jones is there and Chrislyn now. They're getting in their workouts. They told me all good things, even just the work ethic. I just think that they're doing really well from what I hear. From an outside perspective without having to speak to them, I knew from right when I was at the end of the season, they were looking for a Morgan. I didn't know Chrislyn, but I played against Morgan, and I think that's a really good addition to Louisville's team. Someone who can really knock down the midrange, who distributes the ball, seems pretty down to earth, no drama kind of situation. Same thing with Chrislyn. She's a really good scoring point guard. I think she'll be a good combo with Hailey. They just need to learn how to play with each other. I think with Chrislyn, she has a little bit more help at Louisville this year, which might help to make her feel more comfortable, which allows you to flow into a game. I think that's how I found my game there. I think they're going to be pretty good. They just need to maybe get another big or something, I heard, is coming. That would be good for them, some height. You still got (Olivia) Cochran who, I think she's transitioning to a four. She's definitely gonna be in this league one day.

Last thing: this year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Last month was the official anniversary. The big thing with that is the saying "representation matters." Whether you coming up and watching women's basketball players or young girls coming up watching you, how important is it to have that representation?

My mom, from middle school to high school, always told me if there was somebody younger than me that wanted to talk or wanted to take a picture, always do it. Take time out of your day. We're influencing the younger generation to want to keep playing. In this day and age, there's a stigma of mental health. I feel like that's a big aspect to it as well. As women, there's already a struggle in that in its own. Me growing up, I had my own role models. I mentioned that numerous times when I was in college. They've done a lot for me, and I’m now playing against them in the WNBA. When you're going into a game and, I don't know, Candace Parker gives you a head nod or DT (Diana Taurasi) taps you on the free-throw line as a hello, that kind of stuff is cool. I think that's me still looking up to them because it's like, alright, they're showing me some respect. This is kind of dope. I watched them play for years and now I hope that I can do that for the younger generation. Provide them with a person to look up to and just be a good influence. We're on TV, be respectful and just keep playing hard and show them that the sky's the limit. I feel like people don't realize but it means the world to kids when they get to actually talk to people they look up to. It's been fun to do that here in Indiana. We're very prideful of that.

