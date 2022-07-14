ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What is high-fructose corn syrup and why is it bad for you? Here are 4 things to know

By Bryant Stamford
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVCSe_0gfFkjsM00

High-fructose corn syrup is like “Chicken Man,” a comic radio spoof from years ago. When the segment was introduced each day you would hear, “Chicken Man, Chicken Man, he’s everywhere, he’s everywhere.”

And so it is nowadays with high-fructose corn syrup, a sweetener made from corn starch, which has become a modern day plague.

Unfortunately, the dangers of high-fructose corn syrup is a complicated topic not easily understood, and most Americans have no clue what we are up against.

In previous articles I have written about bad carbs, such as sugary simple carbs that offer few, if any, healthy nutrients, like highly-processed foods including sugary cereals or sweetend yogurts. They represent useless, “hollow” calories. What’s more, these “hollow” calories, when consumed in large amounts, overload us and promote obesity.

The greatest offender is food items sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, especially soft drinks. Here's what to know:

What is high-fructose corn syrup?

High-fructose corn syrup demonstrates business prowess and the ability to generate profits, regardless of the consequences. Years ago, numerous corporations made the business decision to switch from sugarcane to corn, because sugarcane was too expensive while corn was plentiful and cheap. I know what you are thinking. Corn? How can you mimic the sweet taste of sugarcane with corn? Easy.

Sucrose (table sugar) is extracted from sugarcane, and sucrose is a combination of glucose and fructose (so called fruit sugar). Glucose is not sweet, but fructose is very sweet and gives table sugar its sweet taste. In contrast, there is no fructose in corn, it is all glucose. If there is no fructose, how does corn sweeten food products? It doesn’t, until the glucose in corn is altered chemically and changed into fructose.

Glucose can easily be chemically changed to fructose (and vice versa) as the two sugars are similar in structure and are interchangeable. Food producers realized that if they took the glucose in corn and treated it chemically to convert some of it to fructose, they would have a cheap sweetener. Now, hopefully, you are still with me, because here comes the punchline.

Table sugar is composed of glucose and fructose that is evenly split 50-50. However, when chemically altering the glucose in corn, the process can make whatever proportions are desired. In other words, to make high-fructose corn syrup sweeter than table sugar from sugarcane, the proportion of fructose can be increased. For example, the amount of fructose in soft drinks typically is 55%. However, the proportion of fructose can be chemically increased to a whopping 90% if desired.

How does the body digest fructose?

It is important to emphasize that naturally occurring fructose in fruit should not be confused with the high concentration of fructose in high-fructose corn syrup. In other words, fructose is fructose, regardless of the source, but when fructose is ingested in high amounts as occurs with high-fructose corn syrup, the ballgame changes.

After digestion, all fructose is transported to the liver and converted to glucose. This is necessary because glucose is the only form usable by the body. Lots of fructose in high-fructose corn syrup means a high conversion rate and excessive production of glucose by the liver.

With fruit, the conversion of fructose to glucose in the liver, although similar, is no problem because the amount of fructose in fruit is modest. In addition, fruit offers the advantages of healthy nutrients and fiber, and it’s low in calories.

Why is high-fructose corn syrup bad for you?

When fructose is consumed as high-fructose corn syrup, problems arise due to the high amount of fructose that is consumed quickly in items like soft drinks and many snacks and treats. As explained above, this fructose goes directly to the liver to be converted to glucose. However, unlike the modest amount of fructose in fruit, the high concentration of fructose in high-fructose corn syrup exaggerates the conversion process, leading to an excessive production of glucose by the liver. Excess liver glucose can trigger production of fat, and possibly increase cholesterol production.

The newly created fat can be released into the bloodstream, or worse, it can remain in the liver with potentially severe consequences. Perhaps it’s coincidental, but since the rise of high-fructose corn syrup in the American diet, the incidence of non-alcoholic liver disease has also increased. This is a disease of the liver in those who don’t consume alcohol and is caused by excess liver fat, which contributes to cirrhosis (healthy tissue is replaced with scar tissue, greatly reducing the effectiveness of the liver).

High-fructose corn syrup also may be related to obesity in a unique way. Not only does high-fructose corn syrup provide lots of “hollow” calories per serving, but what may be more important is the effect to stimulate appetite and you want more food, even though you don’t need it, according to functional medicine expert, Dr. Mark Hyman.

Overeating in America is common, but high-fructose corn syrup may make the situation worse.

How does high-fructose corn syrup lead to heart disease, weight gain and other health issues?

As Americans, we have two major challenges when it comes to sugar. First is cutting back on total sugar intake. This is a good start, but even if you cut back on total sugar intake, high-fructose corn syrup can still be a problem. Unfortunately, cutting back on total sugar is not as simple as deciding to cut back.

According to Hyman, “sugar is hidden in over 80% of the processed foods on the market,” and it is hidden under a variety of names. Information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells us that added sugar on labels can appear as “anhydrous dextrose, brown sugar, cane crystals, cane sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, corn syrup solids, crystal dextrose, evaporated cane juice, fructose sweetener, fruit juice concentrates, honey, liquid fructose, malt syrup, maple syrup, molasses, pancake syrup, raw sugar, sugar, syrup and white sugar.”

And, of course, added sugar on labels can appear as high-fructose corn syrup.

The bottom line is, your body will thank you for cutting way back on added sugar, especially in the form of high-fructose corn syrup. It’s worth the effort, because if you do, you will greatly improve your odds of avoiding obesity, pre-diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other chronic diseases that lead to premature death.

Reach Bryant Stamford, a professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at stamford@hanover.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Many Bananas Should You Eat Per Day?

Bananas are nutrient-dense and healthy, but you should avoid eating more than 2 a day. According to the USDA, the amount of fruit you should eat a day is as follows:. 2 cups a day for women between the ages of 19 and 30 years. 1.5 cups a day for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Sugar#Fatty Liver Disease#Raw Sugar#Sugar Crystals#Americans
Health Digest

When You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Bone broth is both a recent health trend embraced by wellness enthusiasts and a long-time favorite home remedy favored by grandmothers. It is primarily known for its positive effect on joint health and fighting colds. However, bone broth's newfound popularity also comes from its numerous potential health benefits, which include boosting your bone health, aiding sleep and weight loss, and its purported anti-inflammatory effect (via Healthline).
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Broccoli a Superfood? What Are the Benefits of Eating It Everyday?

Broccoli is one of the foods considered to be a superfood. It's a natural, nutrient-dense food that, if eaten every day, may help you prevent the occurrence or progression of some medical conditions. The term superfood describes natural foods that are nutrient-dense and lower in calories. Superfoods are not recognized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Health Digest

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Too Many Pickles

Chances are, you know someone who is obsessed with all things pickles! The tangy treats can be added to sandwiches, burgers, and even some salad recipes to help bring some zest to any dish. According to LiveStrong, pickles are a prime snack option for dieters as they are low in calories.
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

17 Cholesterol-Lowering Foods to Add to Your Diet Today

Here are 17 foods that can help lower your cholesterol levels. Oats are high in beta-glucans, a soluble fiber that helps lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that eating 2 servings of oats per day can reduce LDL levels by 5.3% in just 6 weeks.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?

Turmeric root is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant powerhouse, the turmeric botanical (Curcuma longa)...
NUTRITION
LiveScience

What fruits can you eat on keto?

Eating fruit is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. However, with low-carb diets becoming more popular, you may be wondering what fruits you can eat on keto. They may be packed to the brim with essential vitamins, minerals and compounds with strong health-promoting benefits, but fruits also have a high sugar content.
DIETS
deseret.com

New study ties liver cancer to sugary drinks

Heads up, soda drinkers: New research from nutrition experts suggests a link between regular consumption of sugary drinks and cancer in women. The data was presented Tuesday during the American Society of Nutrition’s annual meeting. More than 90,000 postmenopausal women ages 50 to 79 participated in the study, coordinating...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver

Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Protein Intake: How Much Protein Should You Eat Per Day?

Proteins are the building blocks of your body, essential for building and maintaining muscles, bones, organs, and skin. But how much protein should you eat per day?. Daily protein requirements vary depending on your age, lifestyle, and underlying health conditions. Here are general guidelines to help you calculate your protein intake.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Why does everyone seem to have food intolerances these days?

Most of you will have noticed hosting a dinner party is harder than it used to be. One friend is gluten-free, another is dairy-free, one can't eat onion and two more are vegetarian. Are food intolerances increasing? Or do we just hear more about them now?. What are food intolerances?
HEALTH
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy