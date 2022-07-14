ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these outdoor spaces

By Lennie Omalza
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Kristen Pawlak, owner of the Louisville-based KP Designs/Decorating Den Interiors , says when people aren’t spending time outside year-round, the idea of decorating outdoor spaces usually only comes to mind once the weather warms up.

“Outdoor spaces (around here) can be an afterthought,” Pawlak told The Courier Journal. “We have all four seasons, but we almost go from (a) warm winter to 90-degree weather, (so) the timeline for outdoor rooms here is not as long as (other places). (But) I wish people would focus on it more. They are a lot of fun, and for me personally, if I could live outdoors, I would. I absolutely love it.”

She adds that homeowners should remember to include their outdoor spaces when planning interior design.

“It would be nice if people really thought to … earmark some of their budget for it, because it’s totally worth it,” she said.

Home of the Week: English-style home on 88-acres in Shelbyville featured on Fox's 'American Dream Home'

Here, Pawlak describes three outdoor areas that have been decorated and designed to level up al fresco living for a few homeowners this season.

Clean and classic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwzT1_0gfFkizd00

The sunroom of this walkout-ranch home in Lyndon leads to a covered deck that boasts columns and brick flooring.

“It’s a traditional-style home, but the (homeowners) love a more modern (look and) clean lines,” Pawlak said. “So, we call it a mod-trad look.”

The large patio is filled with metal-framed furniture and slate-blue hues. Though the space is covered, the cushions feature outdoor fabric to withstand all types of weather. A complementary rug pulls the look together, while urns full of bright flowers add different pops of color. A few steps lead down toward the exposed patio area, which offers additional seating in a similar color scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXbet_0gfFkizd00

“(It’s) a really great outdoor (space),” Pawlak said. “(The homeowner) says it’s her favorite room in the house. I did the entire house — and it’s pretty big — but this is her favorite room.”

Neat and neutral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSM3p_0gfFkizd00

This covered brick porch and patio in Mockingbird Valley is outfitted in colors that have been pulled from other parts of the house.

“The color palette here has a lot of greens and neutrals in it that really come from (inside) the home,” Pawlak explained. “In the family room as well as the kitchen, you’ll see a lot of similar colors. We like to do a lot of outdoor rooms that really just feed off the indoor palettes.”

In order to make the indoor look vibe work for the outside, Pawlak incorporated faux teak furniture. Though it looks like the real thing, the faux wood will hold up better through rough weather while maintaining its color.

Home of the Week: One with nature: Explore this luxury 'Glamping' getaway in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpURe_0gfFkizd00

Pawlak describes this transitional space as homey and cozy, adding that the lightweight, armless chairs off to one end can easily be moved toward the middle for additional seating in the main area.

“We also did fun things like paint the ceiling a very pale blue,” she said, explaining that this is something commonly seen in a lot of southern cities. “It mimics the color of the sky. … This was quite an update for this (homeowner, who) had a little bit of a hodgepodge of furnishings. … This was just a nice way to give her a nice, finished look (to) bring it all together.”

Bright and bold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LueUu_0gfFkizd00

The open-air deck of this Indiana home features furniture with a woven, rattan-like look. The synthetic materials are made for the outdoors, and like the first two homes, the upholstery used is made to withstand humidity and major temperature changes.

“This is different than the faux teak look and the metal look (of the previous two homes),” Pawlak said. “(There are) a lot more pops of color. … It’s a sunnier, brighter look.”

Red, white, and blue hues are utilized throughout this space — in the pillows, the outdoor umbrella, and even in the stones in the portable firepit.

Home of the Week: This east Louisville home boasts 'Little House on the Prairie' meets unique, eclectic vibe

Pawlak adds that the chairs on each side of the cobalt blue ceramic drum are rockers on swivel bases, and all the cushions are extra plush and thick — providing super-comfy seating.

“(It’s a) lot of fun sitting out (and) enjoying the fire pit, (and) evening conversations (with) cocktails,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwIKZ_0gfFkizd00

Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

nuts & bolts

Clean and classic

Home : This is a 4-bed, 3-bath, 2,380-square-foot, walkout ranch home in Lyndon that was built in 2004.

Distinctive elements : Covered deck off kitchen and family room, which leads to large patio. Features metal-framed furniture and slate-blue hues.

Applause! Applause! KP Designs/Decorating Den Interiors ; Nancy Gillespie

Neat and neutral

Home : This is a 4-bed, 5-bath, 4,700-square-foot, two-story colonial home in Mockingbird Valley that was built in 1947.

Distinctive elements: Covered brick porch and patio; faux teak furniture; inground pool.

Applause! Applause! KP Designs/Decorating Den Interiors-Kristen Pawlak DDCD

Bright and bold

Home : This is a 4-bed, 5-bath, 5,000-square-foot, colonial-style home in Noblesville, Indiana that was built in 2007.

Distinctive elements: Open-air deck features Timber Tech and Trex mix decking, and includes duo tone trimming on the floor line. Features furniture with a woven, rattan-like look along with red, white, and blue hues.

Applause! Applause! Clark Team Designs/Decorating Den Interiors ; Rebekah Perry Clark DDCD.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these outdoor spaces

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

A third Jaggers restaurant is coming to Louisville — here's where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular fast-casual chicken and burger chain is planning to open a third Louisville location in Middletown later this year. Jaggers is the latest concept to come from Texas Roadhouse Inc. that was conceived by the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor. The first two Jaggers restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. There is also a Jaggers location in Greenwood, Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Speed Art Museum will host works by Monet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum welcomes the work of a world-renowned artist. A water-lily painting by Claude Monet is on temporary loan from an anonymous collection. 'Nympheas' is among his first paintings of a lavish waster lily pond at his home. The French impressionist started painting lily...
SPEED, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndon, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Shelbyville, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
City
Mockingbird Valley, KY
leoweekly.com

The 30 Most Instagrammable Places In And Around Louisville

Being “Instagrammable” doesn’t just mean being a great selfie spot, though many such places are. Of course, many of the most Instagrammable venues have particularly trendy decor — greenery walls, neon lettering, gel lights, etc. — but some of them just make for cool photos in general.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants at Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station are refusing to pay rent until management meets their demands. Back in July, Finish Line tenants claimed their landlord wouldn’t take rent payments, but still wanted to evict them. The apartment said new management is looking for rent, but the tenants are saying not so fast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Master plan aims to make Broadway safer for Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A master plan would make Broadway a safer place to walk, bike and drive in Louisville. Metro Government is calling the project the "Broadway Master Plan." The plan was featured in the latest edition of "American Society of Highway Engineer National Scanner Magazine." It calls for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Room#Furnishings#Outdoors#Flowers#American
leoweekly.com

Napa Wine Maker Comes To Kentucky To Make Bourbon

I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/15)

$25 GA, $40 Fast Pass, $60 Front of the Line | 8-11 p.m. Chill. Relax. Enjoy the tropical vibes. What could go wrong with a beach party inside a haunted house? (This event will also happen Saturday night.) SATURDAY, July 16. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. $27.50-$77.50 | Starts at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
WTHR

Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
wdrb.com

Louisville Burger Week set to begin on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Burger Week returns next week. The annual week is going into its sixth year with dozens of local restaurants participating. It's the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date in Louisville, according to a news release. The burger week goes from July 18 to 24. Restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I was so shocked': Louisville woman hits it big with Walmart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catrina Hill, owner of Catrina's Kitchen Southern Spices, has the seasoning for success. Hill started her business after she became sick and had to close her restaurant, "Dinner is Done" in Jeffersontown. Hill now sells all-purpose seasoned flour, fish and vegetable seasoning, and an all-purpose spice...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy