ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Charter schools, mental health days and more: These 14 new Kentucky laws just took effect

By Morgan Watkins and Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMiT_0gfFkgEB00

Kentucky's General Assembly enacted over 200 new laws during its annual legislative session earlier this year. Most of them take effect Thursday.

Some of the bills legislators passed became the law of the land right away thanks to 'emergency' designations. Others have special effective dates still to come.

But the vast majority of the commonwealth's new laws — including major education measures — become official this week.

Here's a brief rundown of 14 noteworthy ones:

Changes to public benefits

House Bill 7 is a sweeping law that adds various requirements to the commonwealth's public benefits system, including extra rules concerning Kentuckians who apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly food stamps), Medicaid or other such public assistance.

Many, but not all, of HB 7's provisions take effect Thursday.

Anti-transgender sports ban

Senate Bill 83 prohibits transgender girls and women from competing on girls and women’s sports teams starting in grade six through the collegiate level.

It does not set similar restrictions for men's and co-ed teams.

Charter school funding

House Bill 9 creates a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately operated.

Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but none have opened largely because of a lack of funding. HB 9 will likely make it easier for charters to open in Kentucky.

It also requires Jefferson County Public Schools and a group in Northern Kentucky to each approve and oversee a charter school by July 2023.

The so-called 'porch pirate' law

Senate Bill 23 makes it a felony to steal packages delivered by companies like UPS from someone's porch. (It already was a felony to steal something the U.S. Postal Service dropped off at your door.)

Anti-SLAPP law

House Bill 222 targets what's known as a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

It sets up a process through which frivolous lawsuits intended to restrict someone's First Amendment right to free speech can be dismissed, with costs awarded to the person who got sued.

Barring certain people from becoming peace officers

House Bill 206 prohibits anyone convicted of misdemeanor-level sexual abuse or certain related crimes from becoming or remaining a certified peace officer, meaning they can't serve in law enforcement. (Anyone convicted of a felony already is barred from serving as an officer.)

No death penalty for people with serious mental illness

House Bill 269 generally prevents Kentucky's judicial system from handing down a death penalty for someone who has had "active symptoms and a documented history, including a diagnosis," of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder.

Crackdown on people who practice law without a license

House Bill 256 makes it a felony if someone is convicted two or more times for unlawfully practicing law as an attorney without a license.

It also makes the first offense for this a higher-level misdemeanor.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Senate Bill 164 establishes a state partnership with the initiative Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer, established in 1995 to give free books to kids.

The new Kentucky program will send age-appropriate books to children up to age 5 in counties that participate.

Work Ready scholarships expanded to students with intellectual disabilities

Senate Bill 94 expands eligibility to receive a Work Ready Kentucky scholarship to students who have intellectual disabilities and are enrolled in a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program.

Deeming religious service 'essential' during a state of emergency

House Bill 43, among other things, says government agencies generally can't restrict a religious organization's operation "to the same or any greater extent" than non-religious groups that provide essential services.

This specifically applies to states of emergency, like the one Kentucky had earlier in the current pandemic.

The new law also establishes a way for religious organizations to sue the government over related allegations of discrimination.

Mental health days for K-12 students

House Bill 44 lets public school districts permit students to receive excused absences for taking a day off school for mental health or behavior-related needs.

The same bill also corrects an "oversight" in a separate bill that would have opened teachers up to criminal sanctions for teaching about race.

School boards must allow public comment

House Bill 121 requires school boards in Kentucky to offer a public comment period during their regular meetings when members of the public can speak.

'Swatting' becomes a felony

House Bill 48 makes it a felony to engage in "swatting," which involves making a fake 911 call that leads to an emergency response.

For example, someone could call 911 and say a serious crime is happening at another person's home, prompting a SWAT team to show up.

Morgan Watkins is The Courier Journal's chief political reporter. Contact her at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Healthcare workforce shortage addressed in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced its Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a new partnership with colleges and universities, state agencies, the healthcare industry and the K-12 education system to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The healthcare workforce crisis was only made worse by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Late last year, Gov. Andy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Keeping Kentucky schools safe takes high priority

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Keeping Kentucky schools safe, in the wake of school shootings across the nation, was the topic of discussion for the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Education Committee during a Friday meeting. Jon Akers, director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, testified four bills were...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

15-week abortion ban to take effect in Kentucky this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A federal judge granted a motion to reinstate Kentucky's 15-week abortion ban on Thursday. The 15-week ban had been enjoined since April, when judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued a preliminary injunction against portions of House Bill 3—a multi-faceted pro-life bill that not only codified the gestational limit on abortion but also bolstered Kentucky's judicial bypass process, updated abortion reporting requirements and introduced new regulations for abortion-inducing drugs.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

3 Places Kentucky Teachers Can Celebrate Summer Vacation For FREE

It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
lakercountry.com

New state laws now in effect

The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session and all are now in effect statewide. Keith West files this report from Frankfort for WJRS NEWS…. Schools also seemed to take a primary focus during the session…
FRANKFORT, KY
wvih.com

Speed Awareness Campaign Across Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 31 to keep Kentuckians safe. According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, crash reports and citation...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Kentucky schools required to have school resource officers by August 1

Muhlenberg Co., Ky (WFIE) - All Kentucky schools are now required to have school resource officers. School officials have until August to make it happen. “It is so important,” said Muhlenberg County Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Perkins. Muhlenberg County Schools already have five SROs across their buildings, and Perkins...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Charters#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Assembly#House#Kentuckians#Medicaid#Hb 7#Senate
WTVQ

Kami’s Law becomes official in Kentucky

OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
westkentuckystar.com

Second medical marijuana town hall planned in Kentucky

A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a town hall on the issue in northern Kentucky. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office. A statement from the Justice...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
RICHMOND, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy