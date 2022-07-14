ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Don’t let one Roe v Wade replace another. Why Kentucky needs a Constitutional Amendment

By Robby Mills and Nancy Tate
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
For nearly 50 years, pro-life Americans have prayed, worked and legislated to overturn the heartbreaking decision of Roe v. Wade. These people of courage and perseverance have given witness to the humanity of the most vulnerable. At last, the U.S. Supreme Court has blotted out one of our nation’s most grievous errors and recognized the dignity of every child, including the unborn. This moment has set our country on a new course.

As co-chairs of the Kentucky General Assembly’s bipartisan Pro-Life Caucus, we rejoice in this transformational victory. It’s a testament to the faith and dedication of pro-life leaders and advocates who have stood firm in communities, churches and voting booths across our commonwealth. We have shown that Kentucky proudly supports the unborn, as well as their mothers and families, at every stage.

But we also know our work is not at an end. It’s only the beginning.

Now, the debate over the sanctity of life will take place in states across the country. Kentucky has the chance to lead, and it will take every single pro-life voter to do it.

Pro-life Constitutional Amendment

This November, Kentuckians have the opportunity to pass a Pro-Life Constitutional Amendment. It will make clear there is no right to an abortion or the funding for abortions in our commonwealth’s Constitution. It’s called the Yes for Life Amendment, and it’s a necessary protection against the dark-money groups, abortion advocates and activist judges who want to put their own politics above the will of the people.

To fully protect our pro-life values for today and the next generation, let’s take this opportunity to write them directly into Kentucky’s Constitution. Together, we will strengthen our laws and prevent a horrific decision like Roe from happening here. Otherwise, our victory at the Supreme Court may soon be cut short.

Across our commonwealth, we must vote yes on Constitutional Amendment #2 on November 8th. Let’s show the world that Kentucky is boldly building a commonwealth that values the dignity and the humanity of every person.

The power to protect the defenseless child is no longer in the hands of only legislators or judges. Now, it belongs to every one of us. We ask every Kentuckian to join us in voting yes for Life.

For Subscribers:Clergy aided pre-Roe abortion seekers. Now our book about them looks like a how-to guide.

Every day, we see abortion supporters going to lengths to mistreat, misrepresent and mislead the pro-life movement. They’re well-funded and will try everything possible to stop us from preserving the inherent personhood of a precious child. Within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision, these activists were already executing a strategy of legal delay and obfuscation to prop up their culture of death.

As pro-life Kentuckians, we cannot rest. Instead, we must take the Supreme Court’s decision and draw inspiration for additional efforts.

The first step is to pledge your vote for the Pro-Life Constitutional Amendment at YesforLifeKy.com.

Next, we encourage you to speak with your family, your friends and your church communities about the Yes for Life Amendment on the ballot this November. Our movement is filled with strong and sincere voices who speak for the value of life. Kentucky’s pro-life movement is strong, and we need you to make it even stronger.

When our caucus voted last year to put the Yes for Life Amendment on the ballot, even we didn’t know how important it would be. We humbly ask every Kentuckian to continue to stand with us and vote Yes on #2 this November. With your support, we can truly make 2022 the most consequential year for the pro-life movement in Kentucky’s history.

Rep. Nancy Tate and Sen. Robby Mills are co-chairs of the bipartisan Pro-Life Caucus in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Comments / 2

MONGO
4d ago

the laws against murder should apply equally to all human beings regardless of their size, location, convenience, limitations, desirability or financial status. human life begins at conception so do human rights

Reply
5

