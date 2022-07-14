Granville Public Library notes for July 17-23

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Dungeons & Dragons

Adventure awaits for the brave and inventive! Join the library for Dungeons & Dragons, a game of storytelling, problem-solving and monsters to battle. Please come prepared with a completed character sheet! For rising 7-12 graders. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for babies. For children up to 18 months old. In case of inclement weather, this program will be moved to the Library Community Room.

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather.

Fish on a Line Embroidery

Come create a small decorative embroidered fish. All supplies provided. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children ages 19 months-3 years.

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather.

Stream Studies: Aquatic Macroinvertebrates with Licking County Soil and Water

Learn about types of water pollution, their sources, and career paths related to water quality and perform water quality tests. Presented by Licking County Soil and Water. For rising 3-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Location: Lobdell Reserve Disc Golf Course Creek, 5474 Battee Road

Pizza & Pages Teen Book Club

Join Mrs. Bice and Wendy for a discussion of "Hotel Magnifique" by Emily J. Taylor. "Hotel Magnifique" is legendary for its enchantments and its ability to travel. Jani and her sister sign on to work in this fabulous hotel only to find there are dark secrets lurking beneath the glamorous surface. Enjoy pizza while discussing this book. Copies are available to check out at the main desk. For rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5 years.

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather.

Adult Tech: Laser Etched Tile Coasters

Using our 3D Laser printer, we will etch designs on white tile coasters and then color them. Registration required. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Library Learning Lab

Escape Room: Ocean Edition

Can you solve the mysteries of the ocean depths before it's too late? For rising 3-6 graders. Sign up for a 15-minute time slot. Registration Required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Blackbeard’s Treasure Escape Room

Arghhh Matey! Work with a team to solve the clues and earn some treasure in this after-hours program! Adults and rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room