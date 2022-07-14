ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

'A God moment': Church raises $50K for safe boxes where people can surrender babies

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwUab_0gfFkchH00

Saying they want to give Louisville mothers another option, a Fern Creek church has raised enough money to install special boxes at three fire stations where people can surrender their babies — no questions asked.

Fern Creek Christian Church Pastor Craig Grammer said the church's initial goal was to buy a baby box to install outside the Fern Creek Fire Department, but thanks to the vast amount of donations, two boxes were installed at fire departments in Pleasure Ridge Park and another outside the Shively Fire Department.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which are climate controlled and allow babies to be surrendered without face-to-face interaction, cost $15,000 each.

The church raised the money for them in just two weeks.

While his church started the initiative to purchase the boxes last year — well before abortions were outlawed in Kentucky — the change in the state's law "solidified in our mind that the church has a responsibility to help."

The Kentucky Senate and House passed the Safe Haven Baby Box bill in March 2021. While there was already a law in place allowing for the surrender of infants younger than 30 days old at staffed fire stations, police departments or hospitals, the baby box eliminates the face-to-face interaction.

The box is hooked to a dispatch system that alerts emergency responders when a baby is placed inside. The box also cannot be opened without a key once a baby is put inside.

"The baby box gives a mom the opportunity to (surrender her baby) without any shame or judgment or guilt," he said. "We were torn because you hope something like this never gets used, but for a mother to have an option like that, we felt like that could be a good thing."

The PRP and Fern Creek boxes are operating, while the Shively box is currently being installed. Once finished, it will be the 10th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state.

Since 2016, 19 babies have been surrendered in baby boxes across the country and another three babies were surrendered directly to firefighters at baby box locations, according to the organization's website.

The organization also focuses on raising awareness about the Safe Haven Law and runs a hotline where women can receive counseling and assistance.

"We’re here to serve our community and this is another way to serve it — to offer families in crisis a safe way to leave their baby if that’s what they choose to do," Shively Fire Col. Charles Mucker said about the box at his department.

The Fern Creek church has a congregation of about 650 people, but Grammer said he didn't expect for so much money to be raised.

"When that total came in, it literally blew us away," he said of the $54,085.51 raised. "You would have thought we won the lottery. People were crying and clapping."

Moving forward, the church has raised enough to install a fifth box and is trying to figure out the best location for it. The plan is to fund the installment of a new box each year.

"We want to give mothers another option," Grammer said.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shively, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Fern Creek, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana teen cancer survivor passes CNA exam, hopes to help other kids beat cancer

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little boy fighting cancer has grown into a young man with dreams to help kids just like him. Aiden Johnson, 18, recently passed his certified nursing assistant exam, otherwise known as a CNA exam. Johnson battled childhood cancer not once, but twice, and passing this test is a big milestone putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of helping other kids beat cancer.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#God#The Safe Haven Baby Boxes#The Kentucky Senate#House
KWCH.com

Family says Ava, Amy Jones are breathing on their own

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KWCH) - Mary Alice Hoss-Jones, the grandmother of Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, said Ava and her mother, Amy Jones, are breathing on their own more than a week after being struck as pedestrians on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary Alice is the mother of Trey Jones,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Bedford community rallies around Becky’s Place resident

BEDFORD – A member of Becky’s Place staff found Miss Brenda sitting beside a busy road outside a Steak N’ Shake in September 2021. She was in her wheelchair with a couple of bags at her feet and an umbrella for shade. When asked if she needed help, Brenda indicated she was going to see her sister when the plans fell through, and she was stuck in Bedford. She had lost her photo ID and didn’t know what to do. Someone had put her up in a hotel, but she had run out of time and had nowhere to go.
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
leoweekly.com

Napa Wine Maker Comes To Kentucky To Make Bourbon

I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville government requiring paid alarm registration to reduce false alarm calls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro government introduced a new program in an attempt to reduce or eliminate false alarm calls within the city. The False Alarm Reduction Program makes changes to Louisville Metro Government Ordinance 127, requiring alarm users in the city to register their monitored system and pay a $15 yearly fee to Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'A stinky situation’: Some Hardin County residents frustrated garbage not collected in weeks

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Briana Bradshaw is frustrated her trash hasn’t been collected since Friday, June 24, 2022. She isn’t the only Hardin County resident whose trash bins are overflowing. When Spectrum News 1 visited the area on Tues., July 12, her neighbors also said their trash hasn’t been collected and neighborhoods less than two miles away from Bradshaw’s house, in nearby Radcliff, Ky. are also still waiting on the garbage truck to empty their bins.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Golden alert canceled after 73-year-old Louisville man found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Louisville man who last seen in the Southside neighborhood. Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Douglas Park. That's not far from South 1st Street. Dautovic was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bicyclist killed in double hit-and-run in PRP early Sunday, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a double hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park early Sunday morning. Officers with LMPD's Third Division responded to a report of a person down in the road near Terry and Wood roads around 2:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement. That's between Greenwood Road and Lower Hunters Trace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
SEYMOUR, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy