'A God moment': Church raises $50K for safe boxes where people can surrender babies

Saying they want to give Louisville mothers another option, a Fern Creek church has raised enough money to install special boxes at three fire stations where people can surrender their babies — no questions asked.

Fern Creek Christian Church Pastor Craig Grammer said the church's initial goal was to buy a baby box to install outside the Fern Creek Fire Department, but thanks to the vast amount of donations, two boxes were installed at fire departments in Pleasure Ridge Park and another outside the Shively Fire Department.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which are climate controlled and allow babies to be surrendered without face-to-face interaction, cost $15,000 each.

The church raised the money for them in just two weeks.

While his church started the initiative to purchase the boxes last year — well before abortions were outlawed in Kentucky — the change in the state's law "solidified in our mind that the church has a responsibility to help."

The Kentucky Senate and House passed the Safe Haven Baby Box bill in March 2021. While there was already a law in place allowing for the surrender of infants younger than 30 days old at staffed fire stations, police departments or hospitals, the baby box eliminates the face-to-face interaction.

The box is hooked to a dispatch system that alerts emergency responders when a baby is placed inside. The box also cannot be opened without a key once a baby is put inside.

"The baby box gives a mom the opportunity to (surrender her baby) without any shame or judgment or guilt," he said. "We were torn because you hope something like this never gets used, but for a mother to have an option like that, we felt like that could be a good thing."

The PRP and Fern Creek boxes are operating, while the Shively box is currently being installed. Once finished, it will be the 10th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state.

Since 2016, 19 babies have been surrendered in baby boxes across the country and another three babies were surrendered directly to firefighters at baby box locations, according to the organization's website.

The organization also focuses on raising awareness about the Safe Haven Law and runs a hotline where women can receive counseling and assistance.

"We’re here to serve our community and this is another way to serve it — to offer families in crisis a safe way to leave their baby if that’s what they choose to do," Shively Fire Col. Charles Mucker said about the box at his department.

The Fern Creek church has a congregation of about 650 people, but Grammer said he didn't expect for so much money to be raised.

"When that total came in, it literally blew us away," he said of the $54,085.51 raised. "You would have thought we won the lottery. People were crying and clapping."

Moving forward, the church has raised enough to install a fifth box and is trying to figure out the best location for it. The plan is to fund the installment of a new box each year.

"We want to give mothers another option," Grammer said.

